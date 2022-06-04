PHOTOS: 25th Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby rolls in Stafford

Racers and spectators gathered Saturday at Rocky Run Elementary School for the 25th Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby. It was the first time the local summertime staple rolled in Stafford County.

Nearly 60 young competitors took part in the day’s events, which included races in three classes. Colten Payne came in first in the Stock race; Jillian Pelt won the Super Stock division; and Abigail Pineiro took first in Masters. All three will represent the Fredericksburg region in the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race in Akron next month.