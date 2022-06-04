 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: 25th Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby rolls in Stafford

Racers and spectators gathered Saturday at Rocky Run Elementary School for the 25th Rappahannock Regional Soap Box Derby. It was the first time the local summertime staple rolled in Stafford County.

Nearly 60 young competitors took part in the day’s events, which included races in three classes. Colten Payne came in first in the Stock race; Jillian Pelt won the Super Stock division; and Abigail Pineiro took first in Masters. All three will represent the Fredericksburg region in the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship Race in Akron next month.

“It was an outstanding race,” said Keith Burgess, president of the local derby board.

TOP FINISHERS

STOCK SUPER STOCK MASTERS 
 Colten Payne Jillian Pelt Abigail Pineiro  
 Quest Pizarro Caleb Pitts Mark Carter
 Lainey Cutlip Nicky D'Orta Jr.    Cody Black
 Avery Edington    Owen Payne Riley Burgess
 Logan Kellam Charlie Jahnz 
 Gabriel Merrell Trent Snick 
 Kaelyn Lee Bryce McCallum 
 Charlotte Foster Aiden Black 
