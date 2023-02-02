She's not the most famous groundhog, and her glass eyes can't see anything, much less a shadow, but thanks to rodent whisperer Mike Esler, the taxidermied woodchuck known as Fredericksburg Philomena was able to announce Thursday morning that another six weeks of winter are indeed on the way. When she's not dabbling in climatology, the petrified whistle pig spends her days at Esler's Irish Eyes gift shop. Philomena popped up at shops throughout downtown Fredericksburg in the days leading up to the Groundhog Day fundraiser for the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation. Organizers said proceeds will help A.J. Drews, a local 5-year-old who's battling cancer.