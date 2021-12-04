 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Holidays come marching into Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania
Spotsylvania's Courthouse area, and later downtown Fredericksburg, were full of festive sights and sounds on Saturday as the two localities held their annual Christmas parades. The festive processions returned to traditional formats after last year's pandemic-related adjustments. Santa and other holiday staples delighted crowds at both parades.

Spotsylvania's event was its 44th annual holiday parade, with a theme a "Magical Musical Christmas." 

In Fredericksburg, spectators gathered for a "Candy Land"-themed parade. Sixty groups and organizations participated in the favorite downtown tradition.

