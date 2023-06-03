There was a lot to celebrate at Paul’s Bakery on Friday, as the beloved Fredericksburg shop observed its 50th anniversary and marked National Donut Day with giveaways and other festivities.

The family business was founded in June 1973 by Paul and Sandra Glancy and Paul’s parents, Jack and Betty Glancy.

Preparing for a large turnout, Paul Neil Glancy II, who now runs the family business, fired up the doughnut fryer late Thursday night. It was a sound decision, as the first person in line was at the shop before 4 a.m. Friday. That dedicated doughnut lover was rewarded with a prize of free doughnuts every Saturday for a year.