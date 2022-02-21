On Presidents Day, families gathered at George Washington's Ferry Farm in Stafford County to celebrate the nation's first president's 290th birthday—one day early. The event included kids' games and crafts, tours of Washington's boyhood home and other festivities.
PHOTOS: Visitors celebrate George Washington's birthday at Ferry Farm
Related to this story
Most Popular
A young woman who crashed her car after speeding away from a traffic stop in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Thursday to serve a mon…
A man who bit off part of his former girlfriend’s lip during an argument in late 2020 has been ordered to serve nearly 20 years in prison.
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Spotsylvania County, police said.
A young Spotsylvania County man who filmed his molestation of a 4-year-old boy last year was ordered Monday to serve a year and a half in prison.
The special election for the Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors isn’t yet certified, but the leading can…
A woman accused of leaving the scene after driving into the back of a school bus last week and stealing more than $1,900 from a county Walmart…
A 24-year-old Stafford man was killed Saturday night when a car he was driving went out of control and struck a county deputy’s police cruiser…
A Stafford man was charged with multiple offenses following a pursuit Monday night that started when he ran a red light, police said.
After less than two years on the job, Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley plans to resign April 22.
Multiple crashes closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation s…