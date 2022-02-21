 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Visitors celebrate George Washington's birthday at Ferry Farm

On Presidents Day, families gathered at George Washington's Ferry Farm in Stafford County to celebrate the nation's first president's 290th birthday—one day early. The event included kids' games and crafts, tours of Washington's boyhood home and other festivities. 

Kristin Bell (middle left) stands with her daughters, Maddie (left) and Brooklyn, as they talk to George Washington during his 290th birthday celebration at Ferry Farm in Falmouth on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Greg Fisher, the George Washington impersonator, has been coming to Ferry Farm and dressing as Washington for 20 years.
Raleigh Kanaster (left) reacts to catching one of the hoops during a game of Graces with his dad, John, during George Washington’s 290th birthday celebration at Ferry Farm in Falmouth on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Sharon Amann, a history interpreter, gives a tour of the bedroom in George Washington’s boyhood home during a celebration of Washington’s 290th birthday at Ferry Farm in Falmouth on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. After finding the foundations of the home on the property, they started rebuilding it in 2015.
Paul Limerick, dressed as a standard soldier in the Continental Army, gives a presentation to a group during George Washington’s 290th birthday celebration at Ferry Farm in Falmouth on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
The Fredericksburg National’s mascot, George Washington, poses for photos during George Washington’s 290th birthday celebration at Ferry Farm in Falmouth on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Benjamin Williams (left) and Elliot Cooper sign a birthday card for George Washington during his 290th birthday celebration at Ferry Farm in Falmouth on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Christopher Fisher (right) plays a game of Graces with volunteer Arlene Titus (left) during George Washington’s 290th birthday celebration at Ferry Farm in Falmouth on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
