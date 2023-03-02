Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reads “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” to a group of second graders at Louisa High School on Thursday. He and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera visited the school to celebrate Read Across America Day. Youngkin, who was joined by the high school’s Teachers for Tomorrow students for the reading session, fielded answers from some of the youngsters afterward. During his visit, he also toured the school and met with members of the school’s baseball team and other students. The school division presented Youngkin with several gifts after his tour, including a commemorative wooden seal. At right, Youngkin poses with school officials and a group of second-graders who had been brought to the school for the special event.