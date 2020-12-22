Pigeons bring comfort, competitiveness to Hartwood man

Sam Pixley’s passion for homing pigeons extends well beyond the routine care and feeding of his birds.

“It’s a hobby that requires you to read and understand a number of sciences,” said Pixley. “You have to learn how to be an amateur meteorologist, amateur veterinarian, how to feed the bird, how to condition the bird.”

Pixley trains and conditions about 200 birds that occupy a 16-by-8-foot elevated loft near his rural Hartwood home. Unlike common pigeons, Pixley’s birds are specifically bred for long races.

“We keep good pedigrees and we’re constantly looking for that genetic bank that has speed or endurance for the long races,” said Pixley.

For more than 40 years, Pixley has been a member of the Washington Metropolitan Racing Pigeon Concourse, headquartered in College Park, Md. The 72-year-old Stafford County environmental inspector is also a member of the Fredericksburg Racing Pigeon Club and serves as the first vice president of the International Federation of Homing Pigeons.

Every year, Pixley joins hundreds of fellow pigeon enthusiasts at a convention hosted by the Oklahoma-based American Racing Pigeon Union and International Federation. In addition to the usual workshops and seminars, the convention also features a race.