Quentin Smith has stood out among his peers from the time he was the only Black pilot on an Air Force base and eventually reached the rank of colonel to when he received the Distinguished Flying Cross before he turned 25.

Last week, the Stafford County resident joined another group of elite honorees. Ret. Air Force Col. Quentin Joseph Smith Jr., 77, was among six residents from across the state recognized as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History this year.

When he first got the email about the recognition, he was skeptical it was for real. But as he researched the program, he was floored. His sister, Margaret Johnson, nominated him for the honor because she said people needed to know what he had accomplished — and he would never tell them himself.

“This isn’t about me,” he said in a phone interview.” I feel so blessed and so fortunate to be where I am. I really feel like it’s my duty and my responsibility to give back.”

A joint effort by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy, the Strong Men & Women program notes that people of African descent have been a part of the Virginian, and American, story since European colonization. Yet their contributions often have been ignored, obscured or underappreciated by recorded history.

The Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy aimed to change that by honoring distinguished Virginians, past and present, as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History for their contributions. The two entities combined two existing programs in 2013 to create the Strong Men & Women program to honor the contributions of Black Virginians “who refused to be defined by their circumstances.”

In a 2015 story in The Free Lance–Star, Smith described what it was like being the only Black on base during his flight training. He said that he wasn’t picked on or ostracized, but he was “always alone. That was the toughest challenge.”

He learned then that “any obstacle or any impediment that lies in front of you can be overcome by perseverance, hard work, being prepared and using your brain,” he said this week. “That’s my message.”

His son, Kenneth, followed in his footsteps and became an Air Force colonel, as well as a fighter pilot, and the late Max Garland, a fellow veteran, said in 2015 it was “almost unheard of” for a father and son to reach the upper echelon of Air Force ranks. Another veteran and long-time family friend, Bill “Fuzzy” Thurston, described the Smiths as role models, “the kind of leaders that all Americans should aspire to emulate.”

Quentin Smith grew up near Hampton’s Langley Research Center, where his mother worked as a mathematician for NASA. He dreamed of flying planes even as older relatives laughed at the notion a young Black man could become a pilot.

“We couldn’t even get in the front of the bus,” Smith said about life in a segregated society. “How was I going to get into airplanes?”

But he worked hard, and in 1968, earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Air Force ROTC.

During the Vietnam War, he served with the 360th Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron and received military awards for valor in combat, according to his bio on the Library of Virginia website.

Smith later worked as an engineer at the Navy base in Dahlgren. In 1980, he joined the Federal Aviation Administration, where he helped ensure the safety of civil air transport until his retirement in 2004. In the reserves, he logged more than 8,000 flying hours.

Since retirement, Smith has remained active as a consultant on safety regulations and has devoted his time to educating young people about the Tuskegee Airmen — the first black pilots of the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II.

He’s still doing some consulting work, but he and his wife, Louise, are spending a lot of time with their newest grandson, who just turned 2.

Smith is among a handful of residents from the Fredericksburg area who have been honored as Strong Men & Women in Virginia History. Others recognized since 2013 include:

The Rev. Lawrence Davies, the first African American elected mayor of Fredericksburg and a long-time community servant.

The Rev. B. H. Hester, the son of slaves who became a passionate advocate for the rights of African Americans.

Xavier Richardson, a fervent advocate for underprivileged youth.

Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith, who used his academic and athletic success to establish community programs that inspire and assist youth.

Gladys West, a pioneer in mathematics and instrumental hidden figure in the development of the modern Global Positioning System.

Marguerite B. Young, who has dedicated her life to education, community service and accessible health care.