Pioneering journalist and educator supports local news through UMW scholarship and FLS internship

At one point last year, Penny Parrish grew so tired of the term “fake news,” she decided to do something about it.

“To me, there is no such thing,” said Parrish, who retired in 2012 from a career that included stints as a TV news reporter, producer, editor and director. “There is misinformation, bias and lies, but ‘news’ reflects what is going on in the world around us.”

Feeling strongly that the best way to combat misunderstanding about the media is by supporting local news, Parrish decided to take some of the proceeds from the sale of property she owned in Florida and establish a yearlong journalism scholarship at the University of Mary Washington and an internship at The Free Lance–Star.

Both will be open to UMW students who are taking journalism classes or who have an interest in local journalism. Students will be selected for the scholarship and internship this spring and the funds will be available in the fall.

UMW does not have a journalism major and Parrish said she considered funding a scholarship through her alma mater or a college or university that does have one, but ultimately decided she wanted her gift to support local news.