Pipe failure forces VDOT to close section of U.S. 17 in Caroline

The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing U.S. 17 (Tidewater Trail) in Caroline County between State Route 2 and U.S. 301 to fix a failed slope along the road and a drainage pipe underneath it.

VDOT said plans for the emergency repair are underway, but a reopening date was not immediately available Wednesday. The damaged pipe is approximately 150 feet long and about 80 feet below the road.

Motorists will be directed to a 24-mile detour along U.S. 301, U.S. 301 Business and State Route 2, which run through the Town of Bowling Green. VDOT said an average of 5,800 vehicles travel U.S. 17 in the area of the closure each day.

“We will use all available resources to reopen Route 17 to through traffic as soon as possible,” Kyle Bates, resident engineer for VDOT’s Fredericksburg Residency Office, said in a release. “We regret the additional travel time and inconvenience drivers will experience as a result of this emergency road closure, but it is important that we ensure the infrastructure is repaired and that the roadway is secure prior to reopening it to traffic.”