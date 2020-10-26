Pipe work to close Spotsylvania road

Drainage pipe replacement work will close a section of West Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania County Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said traffic will be detoured from using the road between Post Oak Road and Pamunkey Road. Residents will have access to their driveways.
The detour will be in place from approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday through around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
—Staff report
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
