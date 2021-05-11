Pipeline outage has worried motorists lining up at Fredericksburg-area gas pumps

Cars crowded gas stations along the State Route 3 business corridor from the Interstate 95 interchange to points west early Tuesday evening as the ripple effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown spread to the Fredericksburg area.

While local gas stations were plenty busy and some even ran out of fuel, there were no excessively long lines of vehicles waiting to gas up, as has been reported in Virginia and other states as the key pipeline serving the East Coast remained closed.

The 5,500-mile pipeline was hit by a cyberattack on Friday night. The FBI confirmed on Monday that the ransomware attack was orchestrated by a Russia-based criminal group called DarkSide.

While officials initially said the shutdown was unlikely to have an immediate impact on gasoline supplies, it didn’t take long for gas lines to start forming at stations in Southeastern and Atlantic Coast states.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed drivers lining up for gas in the Carolinas, Georgia and other states in the Southeast, according to the Associated Press. Many stations have run out of gas.

In Virginia, the governor declared a state of emergency on Tuesday because of the pipeline disruption.