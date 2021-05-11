Pipeline outage has worried motorists lining up at Fredericksburg-area gas pumps

Cars crowded gas stations along the State Route 3 business corridor from the Interstate 95 interchange to points west early Tuesday evening as the ripple effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown spread to the Fredericksburg area.
While local gas stations were plenty busy and some even ran out of fuel, there were no excessively long lines of vehicles waiting to gas up, as has been reported in Virginia and other states as the key pipeline serving the East Coast remained closed.
The 5,500-mile pipeline was hit by a cyberattack on Friday night. The FBI confirmed on Monday that the ransomware attack was orchestrated by a Russia-based criminal group called DarkSide.
While officials initially said the shutdown was unlikely to have an immediate impact on gasoline supplies, it didn’t take long for gas lines to start forming at stations in Southeastern and Atlantic Coast states.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed drivers lining up for gas in the Carolinas, Georgia and other states in the Southeast, according to the Associated Press. Many stations have run out of gas.
In Virginia, the governor declared a state of emergency on Tuesday because of the pipeline disruption.
While many Fredericksburg-area stations were doing brisk business on Tuesday, others were selling no fuel. Some area Valero stations were empty of vehicles. The Murphy Express gas station next to the Walmart in Orange County had signs taped to its pumps stating that the station was temporarily out of gas.
Not far away, at the intersection of State Routes 3 and 20, the Sheetz and 7-Eleven pumps were packed with cars. There were also lines of cars waiting for gas at stations in southern Stafford and elsewhere in the region.
By Tuesday, GasBuddy reported that more than 1,000 gas stations had run out of gasoline, shortages primarily driven by panic buying, according to the AP. In Virginia, 7.5 percent of the state’s 3,880 gas stations reported running out of fuel.
Colonial Pipeline officials said the company was working to resume operations by the end of the week, according to the AP. But fuel industry analysts are concerned about “panic buying,” something they say could prolong any impacts to the gas supply.
GasBuddy reported that demand for gas across the country rose by about 20 percent Monday, compared with the prior Monday, according to the AP. GasBuddy also reported the average change for five states affected the most—Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia—was even more significant, with a 40.1 percent increase in demand.
“The most important thing is not to rush out and fill up,” Patrick DeHaan, fuel analyst for Gasbuddy, said in a Sunday livestream on Facebook. “This certainly will prolong the outage if everyone goes out to fill their tanks. So don’t be the person that goes out and hoards gasoline.”
DeHaan said the situation could grow “a little more dicey” if the outage drags on, but he added that fuel is stored for stations to refill when empty.
“You’re gonna have gasoline in a week or two or whenever this is done,” he added.
Gasoline retailers said they still have adequate supplies.
“There is no question that the Colonial Pipeline outage is becoming a significant event for the entire East Coast, as it supplies over 50 percent of fuel supply to end consumers in many markets that it serves,” Lori Bruce, a spokeswoman for the Wawa chain of convenience stores, told the Richmond Times–Dispatch.
“However,” Bruce added, “I can share that Wawa has had no interruption of supply at its stores in our six states and plans on maintaining supply through this event.”
