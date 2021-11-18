Planners delay decision on RV park proposal in Spotsylvania

A public hearing was held on a controversial Spotsylvania County RV park proposal Wednesday evening—and after more than four hours of reports and comments, the meeting was continued to next month.
After staff and applicant presentations, the county Planning Commission listened to more than 40 residents speak—all against the proposal—during the hearing at the Marshall Center.
Then, shortly after 11 p.m., it was time to read 207 letters sent in for the hearing.
The commission was deadlocked (3–3, with one member absent) on postponing the reading of the letters to the Dec. 1 meeting. Staff then read letters into the record until 12:40 a.m., when the commission decided to adjourn and finish next month.
The proposal calls for a special-use permit to open a “Camp or Recreational Ground with 300 recreational vehicle sites and related amenities” on a 135-acre site along Lake Anna in the county’s Livingston District.
The 13,000-acre manmade lake, which cools the Dominion Virginia Energy North Anna nuclear power plant, is bordered by Spotsylvania, Orange and Louisa counties.
The property is located along Days Bridge Road near U.S. 522. The Upper Pamunkey Branch of the lake runs along the southern border of the property, with farmland and large residential lots north and east of the site. The property’s west boundary runs along undeveloped land in Orange.
The property is in a Resort Agricultural District, but, according to county staff, the site is designated rural residential on the future land-use map in the Comprehensive Plan.
The RV park originally was an Orange County project, but switched to Spotsylvania after a 2020 boundary line adjustment between the counties.
Before the boundary line change, the Orange Planning Commission recommended denial of a special-use permit request for the park. The applicants, Jeffrey Hayden and Trey Wills, later filed for a special-use permit in Spotsylvania.
Spotsylvania’s planning staff recommended the permit request be denied, but added that if the commission recommended approval, a list of 35 guidelines should be required.
During a staff presentation Wednesday, county planner Shannon Fennell presented details of the park and pointed out two positives followed by several issues that would need to be addressed.
The list included a need for hydrological and aquifer tests, traffic analysis, wetland and noise studies and wastewater treatment plant designs.
Residents spoke out against a special-use permit for the proposed RV park, citing concerns over environmental impacts, both to the lake and surrounding properties. They also are concerned the park could create traffic and boating safety problems while also being contrary to the rural nature of the area.
“I am vehemently opposed” to the park, said John Conway, who lives on a 63-acre farm near the site. He said the proposal has “many red flags,” including septic and storm-water runoff concerns.
Conway also repeated what numerous other speakers addressed: the lack of representation since the recent death of Livingston District Board of Supervisor Barry Jett.
He and other residents asked the commission to delay any vote until a new supervisor is in place. The Board of Supervisors voted to hold a special election in February.
Greg Baker, president of the Lake Anna Civic Association, also addressed the Planning Commission.
He pointed out that the association monitors water quality and the continuous harmful algae bloom problems at the lake.
Baker said the location of the proposed park is the “most impaired” area of the lake and would grow worse if the park were built.
He also said the RV resort would be more like an amusement park, which is not in accord with the area.
“The community is adamantly against” the project, Baker said.
The developer’s attorney defended the proposal, telling the Planning Commission his client is happy to do what is needed to get the special-use permit.
The developer is Trey Wills, co-founder of Vienna-based Wills Companies, a real estate development firm. Louisa-based attorney Torrey Williams represented the applicant at Wednesday’s public hearing.
He said the proposal is not a mobile home park, but instead would be a professionally managed attraction with a variety of amenities.
“This is a high-end RV resort,” Williams said, adding that his client would abide by rules and regulations that would be required by a special-use permit.
During his presentation, Williams said county staff agreed that the proposal complies with two of the county’s eight Comprehensive Plan conditions—being in conformance, “generally,” with the rural residential land use designation and that the proposal could be developed with features that could make the park compatible with the area while providing a tourism destination to the lake.
He said the only shortfall is that the county needs more information, “not that it’s a bad idea.”
“We accept every condition,” he said, adding that the conditions put all the risk on his client.
“If the well study doesn’t come through, guess what? No RV park,” he said. “If the wetland delineation study doesn’t come back good, guess what? No RV park. If Orange doesn’t provide the public road—no RV park.”
Williams added that client has spent $500,000 already and will pay for the other necessary requirements for the special-use permit.
He said “every single issue” can be addressed though conditions.
