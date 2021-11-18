Planners delay decision on RV park proposal in Spotsylvania

“I am vehemently opposed” to the park, said John Conway, who lives on a 63-acre farm near the site. He said the proposal has “many red flags,” including septic and storm-water runoff concerns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Conway also repeated what numerous other speakers addressed: the lack of representation since the recent death of Livingston District Board of Supervisor Barry Jett.

He and other residents asked the commission to delay any vote until a new supervisor is in place. The Board of Supervisors voted to hold a special election in February.

Greg Baker, president of the Lake Anna Civic Association, also addressed the Planning Commission.

He pointed out that the association monitors water quality and the continuous harmful algae bloom problems at the lake.

Baker said the location of the proposed park is the “most impaired” area of the lake and would grow worse if the park were built.

He also said the RV resort would be more like an amusement park, which is not in accord with the area.

“The community is adamantly against” the project, Baker said.