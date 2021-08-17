Plans advance for new Spotsylvania fire and rescue station

Spotsylvania County is moving forward with plans to build a replacement fire station for volunteer Company 3 at a different location in the Partlow area.

The Board of Supervisors voted last week to approve designs for the new station, which will be built at Arritt Park. The presentation focused primarily on the layout of the station facilities, with some details of what the station could look like. Conceptual drawings show a three-bay station.

Assistant County Administrator Ben Loveday said during a presentation that the new facilities will be more in line with other, newer county stations. He added that the design work is in the early phases.

The station at 3221 Partlow Road is too small and can’t be expanded on the site, Loveday said. Arritt Park, at 9178 Wallers Road, is two miles from the existing station.

A committee of fire and rescue and county capital projects staff and an architect developed options, with the board siding with the layout that puts the station on a corner of the property opposite most of the park facilities, which include a pavilion, baseball fields and a playground.

The site work option chosen by the board will cost $2,678,773, about $300,000 less than the other option.