Plans for North Stafford mixed-used community still include a movie theater

The site of a new retail and housing development along Garrisonville Road in North Stafford has remained idle for years, but developers and county officials now say they’re hopeful work will begin in the summer.

Plans still include a Regal Cinemas movie theater, which would be a welcome sight in an area that hasn’t had one since 2007, when the only theater in Stafford was razed, along with the rest of the Aquia Town Center.

“[Regal does] plan to come,” Deputy County Administrator Mike Morris told supervisors Tuesday.

Aquia Town Center was located at the entrance to the Aquia Harbour subdivision, and the site has remained mostly an empty lot ever since.

Not much has happened at The Garrison site, either. The project was first presented to the county over a decade ago, and sat vacant until October 2021, when chrome-plated ceremonial shovels were used to break ground for the new mixed-use community. Even that ceremony came two years after the initial expected start date.

At that groundbreaking along the 400 block of Garrisonville Road, county officials and representatives from the project’s developer, Reston-based Pence Group, said The Garrison would include upscale shops, apartments and a movie theater.

“This is a process. This isn’t going to have a movie theater, restaurants tomorrow,” former Garrisonville Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said. “This is going to take a couple of years. Everybody needs to stay patient in everything that we do here.”

Pence Group President Geoff Pence said his firm is now shooting for summer 2023 to finally break ground.

“This has taken a lot longer than we expected or thought or hoped, but we’re still committed to it and there’s going to be a great project here eventually,” Pence said.

The Pence Group’s previous projects in the county include the 2003 construction of Stafford Marketplace off Garrisonville Road.

Morris told supervisors the project’s latest obstacle involved two streams located on the property that had to be examined by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“So (Pence) received just about six weeks ago approval from DEQ and they’re now awaiting final approval from the Corps of Engineers,” Morris said. “And based upon that, they plan to submit their plans back to us to start.”

Pence said he anticipates final approval of the company’s stormwater plan, which involves the two creeks on the 57-acre parcel, will come soon.

“I’m hoping we’ll get our approval from the Army Corp (of Engineers) momentarily,” Pence said. “Once we get that, we’ll let our architects and engineers update the site plan and get that submitted to the county.”

The first phase of the project will include three pad sites for future merchants to occupy, along with a 40,000-square-foot multipurpose building that includes 136 apartment units.

“And we asked about Regal Cinemas and we were told, obviously, due to the pandemic, movie theaters, that industry has dropped significantly,” Morris said. “So, (Pence) had numerous conversations with Regal. Regal has told them that they want to keep their lease agreement in place. They do plan to come.”

Roadway improvements in the vicinity of the new project are also expected, including widening portions of State Route 610 to accommodate traffic near the development and a new traffic signal at Travis Lane. A connector at the rear of The Garrison to Highpointe Boulevard will also be added to allow motorists access to Mine Road.

As for the former Aquia Town Center, county leaders said that project will also get a jumpstart soon.

Nearly three years ago, Stafford supervisors voted unanimously to terminate the county’s memorandum of understanding with the Maryland-based property owners of Aquia Town Center because of the company’s failure to install new sign panels at the entrance of the former shopping center. The termination of the agreement meant the real estate developer would lose millions of dollars in incremental tax incentives, but it also meant the center’s future would continue to remain a mystery.

On Wednesday, Aquia Supervisor Monica Gary said the state of Aquia Town Center is “the entire county’s problem and the public is holding the county responsible for doing something about it.”

“I think we need to purchase it, build the fire station and redevelop the rest,” Gary said.

Gary said she plans to soon hold a town hall meeting on the subject.