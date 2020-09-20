Plans underway for annual 'Salute to Veterans' section

Readers already have started calling, wondering when they can submit photos for The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section, published on Veteran’s Day.
In years past, the annual section has featured hundreds of photos of local residents and their relatives who served in all branches of the armed forces from the Civil War to the ongoing War on Terror.
As it is with everything else, COVID-19 is causing complications this year. Fewer newsroom employees are working in the building, and covering the pandemic has increased their workload. In addition, the practice of having people wait in the lobby for photos to be scanned, which was done in the past, isn’t a recommended practice in these days of social distancing.
So the newspaper is offering three options for photo submissions, which will start on Monday, Sept. 28. Please do not submit information before then. For each submission, The Free Lance–Star can accept only name, branch of service and years served.
PULL FROM PAST
If a photo of you or your loved one has been included in a previous year’s section, let us know and we’ll try to retrieve it. Reusing the image saves you time and reduces our workload.
Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9, call 540/374-5425 or email cdyson@freelancestar.com and provide the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served.
EMAIL THEM
Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 9, email cdyson@freelancestar.com with one photo and the name of the veteran, branch of service and years served. If you are submitting information for more than one veteran, please send a separate email for each person.
SUBMIT IN PERSON
Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7, people can bring photos to the newspaper office at 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, to have them scanned. They can make arrangements to return later for the photos or leave a self-addressed stamped envelope in which they can be returned.
People will not be allowed to wait in the lobby for the images to be scanned.
Submit one photo per person, along with the name, branch of service and years served.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.