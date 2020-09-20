Plans underway for annual 'Salute to Veterans' section

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Readers already have started calling, wondering when they can submit photos for The Free Lance–Star’s annual “Salute to Veterans” section, published on Veteran’s Day.

In years past, the annual section has featured hundreds of photos of local residents and their relatives who served in all branches of the armed forces from the Civil War to the ongoing War on Terror.

As it is with everything else, COVID-19 is causing complications this year. Fewer newsroom employees are working in the building, and covering the pandemic has increased their workload. In addition, the practice of having people wait in the lobby for photos to be scanned, which was done in the past, isn’t a recommended practice in these days of social distancing.

So the newspaper is offering three options for photo submissions, which will start on Monday, Sept. 28. Please do not submit information before then. For each submission, The Free Lance–Star can accept only name, branch of service and years served.

PULL FROM PAST

If a photo of you or your loved one has been included in a previous year’s section, let us know and we’ll try to retrieve it. Reusing the image saves you time and reduces our workload.