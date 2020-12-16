Plans underway to rename Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County

“I found it interesting that Del. [Joshua] Cole didn’t see fit to talk to Stafford and any of the other communities that are involved, before he thought about his legislation,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer. “It’s time to change the name if it’s offensive. ... I have no issue with that.”

Cole said he made his decision to file the bill based on a petition sent to him by Fredericksburg resident Will Mackintosh. The petition seeks to change the name of the entire route through the state to memorialize the Caroline couple. As of Wednesday, the petition had nearly 7,500 signatures.

But Dudenhefer fears renaming the route through the county to memorialize a specific individual could put the county in the same position it finds itself in today.

“You never know, five years from now, they find out that guy robbed a bank,” said Dudenhefer. “The road name is going to be changed, no matter what we do. What we’re trying to do at this point is to have some say in what it’s changed to.”

