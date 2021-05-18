Plaque dedicated to honor Falmouth historian who helped restore Shelton Cottage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A plaque was dedicated to Clifton in 2012 for her 26 years of service at the Lorton Reformatory, as well as for serving as the first president of the Lorton Arts Foundation. Alane Callander of Falmouth said the unveiling of the plaque to honor Clifton in the heart of Falmouth was equally well deserved.

“She’s worthy of this honor,” said Callander, who has lived in Falmouth for over 40 years. “She’s been a key figure in restoring historic Falmouth.”

Coen said Clifton, who lived in the Samuel Gordon house at 100 Carter St., made it her “mission in life” to save and preserve the artifacts and structures in the surrounding neighborhood, including Shelton’s Cottage, situated on River Road, about 550 feet from the edge of the Rappahannock River.

Coen said Clifton helped update the cottage to ADA accessibility standards to allow all visitors easy and safe access, planted a garden and donated enough period furnishings to nearly fill the 1770s-era home.

“If you look around at the historical structures still standing, the beautiful period furnishings in Shelton’s Cottage and the strong sense of historic preservation in Stafford County, those are all part of Irma’s legacy,” Coen said.