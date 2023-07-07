Jenna Veazey walked along the tree-lined trail, eyes and ears in tune with her surroundings.

Within moments of approaching the wetlands portion of the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail, she heard the “pterodactyl sound” of a blue heron. She saw several of the large birds lifting off, away from the green slime where Eastern painted turtles sometimes are stacked up on logs like cordwood.

The imagery seemed like something out of a poem — and that’s exactly what Veazey is presenting along this part of the DRHT, off the Indiantown Road parking lot in King George County.

In April, she unveiled Poetry on the Trail, which allows users to scan a QR code on wooden benches at seven particularly scenic points on the trail. The codes bring up poems from living Virginia writers, their bios and how their words fit the surroundings.

While Veazey and her husband, Warren, are active users of the 16-mile trail along the former railroad line to Dahlgren, she loves that the poetry offers “a new way to get a benefit from the trail besides exercising.”

“I feel so relaxed and so meditative and I just feel all the city being washed off and it’s just renewing to come by and experience the trail,” she said earlier this week. “That lowers your blood pressure, it does all kinds of wonderful things for our bodies and our mental states.”

The heavy humidity of the morning was momentarily lost under the thick canopy of the trail as she walked along with visitors and Jim Lynch, president of the Friends of the Trail. His predecessor, Dave Jones, nicknamed the path “the peoples’ trail,” Lynch said, and Jones has always been happy when people find ways to match personal interests with trail happenings.

Veazey’s effort meshes perfectly with that, Lynch said.

In addition, Poetry on the Trail offers offers “the experiences of the poem and of nature in vivid interrelationship,” said David Sam, the former president of Germanna Community College and a regional vice president of the Poetry Society of Virginia.

“Poets have always used experiences with and images from nature in their poetry. The poems may be about nature. Or the natural world may serve as symbol and metaphor,” he wrote in an email. “Our relationship with the natural world is one thing that keeps us fully human. Poetry is another.”

The featured poems were written long before Poetry on the Trail “became a thing,” Veazey said, but the words mirror the images. No sooner does she announce the name of the first poem, “Blue Heron” by Sarah Ann Winn, than the graceful bird comes into view, almost on cue.

At the next bench, the poem “Foregoing” by Catherine Fletcher, describes “layers of forest among fern fronds” and “what awakens the sleeping beauty of tangled old growth” — images that are right in front of the viewer.

Veazey, who’s both a poet and master naturalist, notes in the “natural points of interest” under the poem that beavers dammed up this portion of Peppermill Creek, creating an area that’s easy to birdwatch.

In addition to red-winged blackbirds, kingfishers, woodpeckers and wood ducks, springtime visitors can see mayapples growing or dark maroon flowers blooming in a grove of pawpaw trees.

“What Jenna has organized at Dahlgren is nothing less than spectacular. Combining poetry with (the) trail seems like such a natural way to bring poetry to the community,” said Steve Busher, a Fauquier County poet whose work, “Thresholds,” is featured. “I totally love what Jenna has done with this.”

He wrote his poem when he faced a critical decision in life and realized “it was time for a different direction.” He thought it was particularly appropriate in this setting because pathways and trails often lead to moments when directional decisions are made.

He describes a young buck, at the verge of a threshold between a wooden grove and an open field. That’s exactly where the bench featuring his poem is placed on the trail.

Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, who lives in Stafford County, focuses her writing on the beauty of landscapes and their inhabitants. She sees the combination of the reader, the written word and the inspirational setting as nothing short of magical.

“Perhaps our poems will spark joy. Maybe they will enhance a moment of wonder,” she said in an email. “Without doubt, they offer permission to pause and reflect.”

Because nature is ever-changing, Spencer Spragins believes “we can encounter something new every time we look through a different lens.”

Veazey chose the Indiantown Road location because “all the vibrant animals it attracts” makes it her favorite part of the trail. She called herself a “nature nerd” as she reached for a monocular to get a closer look at the birds around her and pointed out the busy-ness of beavers who’ve left gnawed-down trees in their wake.

She has lots of plans for Poetry on the Trail, including featuring new poems each year and archiving old ones. She’d also like to have audio available so that when people scan the QR codes, they can listen, on their phones, as the poems are read.

More information is available online at poetryonthetrail.org. Because the trail is privately owned, visitors are asked to get a free use permit, available online at dahlgrentrail.org/use-permits.html.