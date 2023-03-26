An 18-year-old Fredericksburg man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the city, police said.

No suspect had been identified as of Sunday night, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said. The victim’s next-of-kin has been notified, but Morris said police are withholding his identity until sometime Monday.

Morris said a 911 call was received at 2:56 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 400 block of Chadwick Court in the Bragg Hill area. Officers arrived a few minutes later and found the victim lying in a parking space suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Morris said the officers performed CPR and other life-saving measures until rescue workers arrived and took the victim to Mary Washington Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after getting to the hospital.

Officers surrounded the area and interviewed bystanders while waiting for detectives to arrive. Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to “847-411” and texting “FPDtip” followed by the information.