Police documentary at Washington museum has Fredericksburg-area ties

A 33-minute documentary that dives into the personal lives of several law enforcement officers is now showing at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington.

The film includes abundant footage shot in Stafford County and a segment on the life and career of a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy.

“This for me is the most special thing I’ve ever done as a producer, as a filmmaker,” said Jim Klock, a Los Angeles resident who used to live in Fredericksburg. “I couldn’t be more proud of it.”

“Service and Sacrifice” looks at a variety of police officers’ lives at home and at work in communities across the country. Locally, Stafford Sheriff’s Sgt. Carol Burgess is featured in the film. Burgess served as a school resources officer at Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School for 11 years and is now coordinating crime prevention and community engagement for the Sheriff’s Office.

Klock said his documentary takes a “very personal look” at Burgess and others who have committed their lives to service to their communities—like Matias Ferreira, a former Marine who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2010 then became a police officer in New York in 2017. Klock said many heroes like Ferreira exist in our midst, but most go unnoticed.

“I hope the movie helps people recognize that behind the badge are some amazing men and women giving their all to make this world a better place,” Klock said.

While filming portions of the documentary in Stafford, Klocks’ crew focused on Burgess’ life working at the same elementary school her own 29-year-old son attended as a young boy before becoming a police officer himself in Arlington.

“It was a little different with cameras following you, but when I got out there in front of the kids, I was in my zone,” Burgess said.

Although an actor and producer today, Klock knows a lot about law enforcement from his own experiences.

In 1997, he served with the Fredericksburg Police Department, and then Alexandria’s police force. He eventually came to Stafford County, where he worked as an undercover narcotics officer. In 2005, he switched careers and moved to Los Angeles to become an actor and filmmaker. He’s worked on a number of Academy Award-winning films.

Klock still wears a badge today as a fully sworn Stafford County deputy and teaches an acting class for undercover officers every year at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy in Spotsylvania County.

Two years ago, Klocks’ film crew spent 10 days near Abel Lake shooting the horror movie “Slayed.” Last year, he released “The Thin Black Line,” an 80-minute documentary that featured Stafford County deputies serving in a volatile time where tensions over racism divided the public over their trust in the police. Klock said he created that documentary as a tribute to his former partner, Alexandria Police Sgt. Gerald Ford, to “show a side of law enforcement that perhaps the community was unfamiliar with.”

“I just feel like this was an opportunity for me to be able to honor some of those men and women and give light into a subject that maybe people weren’t aware of, or maybe had never taken the time to listen,” said Klock.

Klock said he hoped “The Thin Black Line” would change the public’s perception about police, just as his own perception of the disadvantaged was changed many years before in a police patrol car.

When Klock was a young rookie police officer on patrol with Ford in a large Alexandria public housing neighborhood, Ford set him straight about some misconceptions about the people who lived there. Ford told Klock most of the neighborhood’s residents were good, honest, hard-working people.

“That changed my way of policing,” said Klock.

“The Thin Black Line” made its début last July during a red-carpet screening at the Museum of the Bible in Washington. Klock said Marcia Ferranto, who serves as CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, attended the screening. Coincidentally, Ferranto was also leading a visionary committee at the museum to reevaluate its exhibits, including the introductory movie arriving guests would see before tours.

“I was so blown away by the work (Klock) did,” Ferranto said. “Never in a million years did I think our Volkswagen budget was going to buy a Maserati, and Jim made that happen.”

Klock said the two filmmakers he chose to work with him on “Service and Sacrifice” were Chris Cassidy and Chris Kenneally, who both have extensive professional experience in documentary filmmaking, but neither had experience working with law enforcement officers.

Cassidy had previously directed “Dennis and Lois” in 2019, about a couple of music fans who spent the last 40 years chasing live performances of rock bands, while Kenneally recently directed the drama film “Already Gone.”

“I said these guys aren’t cops, they’re filmmakers,” Klock said. “Maybe we’ll get something special by a cop not directing it.”

Ferranto said her staff formed an instant relationship with the production team members, who she said were passionate about the work they were undertaking for the museum.

“They were so into it, so passionate about it, it was never, ever, ever going to fail and I knew that,” Ferranto said. “We had the best team together to create the vision that we needed to produce for this institution and we did it.”

Kenneally, a Connecticut native who lives in New York City, said to make the documentary for the museum, the production crew traveled to New York, Ohio, Alabama, Washington, Fairfax, Alexandria and, finally, Stafford.

“Stafford County was great,” Kenneally said. “The sheriff gave us so much freedom and was so helpful, we were able to do a couple of days extra in Stafford aside from the interviews just to get all that cool footage.”

Kenneally said the team approached the project for the national museum with an open mind and wanted to produce a documentary that shows the personal side of officers, how they struggle, what they face and the joys and heartaches they share along the way with their own families.

“It’s probably the most emotional project I ever worked on,” Kenneally said. “The people we interviewed are great humans who are putting their lives on the line literally to help their fellow citizens.”

Burgess said she hopes the film will help tear down negative views of police, but she said there’s still work to do. While on a recent patrol in North Stafford, Burgess said she observed a young woman who appeared to have car trouble. Burgess activated her emergency lights and stopped her patrol car to offer her assistance, but the young woman stepped out of her car and raised her hands in fear.

“The longer we talked, she relaxed,” Burgess said. “It’s unfortunate we’re in an era where people don’t trust the police, and it’s heartbreaking. It seems we’re going the extra mile to say, hey, we’re here to help.”

Ferranto said “Service and Sacrifice” will run at the museum, at 444 E Street NW in Washington, at the top of each hour every day the museum is open for the next 12 to 18 months. She gives the documentary her highest rating.

“Five stars,” Ferranto said. “There is no one who does not leave this building saying that was an incredible experience and it all starts with that film.”

Visit nleomf.org for museum hours.