A Port Royal man died after crashing a pickup truck into a tree while fleeing an attempted traffic stop by a Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy, according to police.

The incident started shortly after 8 p.m. when a deputy running radar on State Route 3, near Sherwood Forest Farm Road, clocked a Chevrolet Silverado going 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputy attempted to stop the truck at Catfish Kelly’s Country Store, but the driver “suddenly turned onto Little Falls Road and rapidly accelerated to approximately 80 mph,” the release stated.

Little Falls Road is only about a half-mile long, ending in a cul-de-sac, where the speeding truck ran into a tree, police said.

The driver, 27-year-old Robert Riley, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

Riley’s driver’s license had been revoked , according to the Sheriff’s Office.