Police identify two people killed in Caroline crash

A pair of Maryland residents died in single-vehicle crash in Caroline County on Tuesday, Virginia State Police said in a news release Thursday.
Jason Williams, 50, and Wendy Terrell, 55, both of Hyattsville, Md., died at the scene.
The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. on Route 301, just south of Doggetts Fork Road.
According to State Police, a northbound Ford Explorer, driven by Williams, "attempted to pass traffic in a no passing zone," then ran off the road to avoid oncoming southbound cars. The Explorer veered onto the shoulder, hit a tree and overturned.
