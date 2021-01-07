 Skip to main content
Police identify two people killed in Caroline crash
Police identify two people killed in Caroline crash

A pair of Maryland residents died in single-vehicle crash in Caroline County on Tuesday, Virginia State Police said in a news release Thursday.

Jason Williams, 50, and Wendy Terrell, 55, both of Hyattsville, Md., died at the scene.

The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. on Route 301, just south of Doggetts Fork Road.

According to State Police, a northbound Ford Explorer, driven by Williams, "attempted to pass traffic in a no passing zone," then ran off the road to avoid oncoming southbound cars. The Explorer veered onto the shoulder, hit a tree and overturned.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

