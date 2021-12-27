 Skip to main content
Police investigate fatal car crash in Caroline County
Police investigate fatal car crash in Caroline County

A Fredericksburg woman died in a Caroline County car crash last week, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Macedonia Road, just south of Woodson Lane. A northbound 2007 Chrysler Sebring crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a 2014 Volkswagen Passat, according to state police spokesperson Shelby Crouch.

The driver of the Passat, Fredericksburg resident Barbara L. Bates, 52, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Sebring driver, Austin J. Stefko, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 29-year-old Woodford resident was not wearing a seatbelt.

Crouch said charges are pending.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

