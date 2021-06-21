 Skip to main content
Police recover cab reported stolen on Interstate 95 in Caroline
The cab taken in a reported carjacking Friday night in Caroline County has been recovered in Raleigh, N.C., police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said a man possibly tied to the incident has also been found, but no charges had been filed as of Monday morning. Davenport said she was not able to immediately confirm the name, age or locality of residence of the man.

Police said the incident occurred at 11:18 p.m. Friday on Interstate 95 in Caroline, about a mile south of the Carmel Church exit. The cab driver, a 39-year-old Churchville, Md., man, said he was attacked suddenly by a fare he was transporting.

State police said the driver was attacked again after he pulled over to the shoulder of the road. According to police, he was then pulled out of the cab and left on the side of the highway as the fare headed south in the taxi.

The driver, who was not seriously injured, described his attacker as being between 25 and 35 years old. 

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

