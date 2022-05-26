 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police searching for man who robbed check cashing store in city

City robbery suspect

Fredericksburg Police suspect this man robbed a check cashing store in the city Wednesday.

A man got away with an undisclosed amount of money following an armed robbery Wednesday evening at a Fredericksburg business, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the robbery took place at 7:38 p.m. at Checks Cashed at 1301 Emancipation Highway. A man entered the business displaying a firearm and demanded money. Morris said the man left on foot, crossing U.S. 1.

Police surrounded the area and brought in a police dog to search, but the suspect was not found.

The robber is described as a black man wearing a reflective shirt, sunglasses and surgical mask and a khaki baseball cap that he was wearing backward.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by texting “FPDtip” to “847-411,” followed by the tip.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

