Three Richmond area residents were arrested on multiple fraud-related charges Tuesday in Stafford after a 23-year-old suspect tried to pass herself off as a 52-year-old woman, police said.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur, deputies went to the Navy Federal Credit Union at 100 Corporate Drive for a report of a fraud in progress. Wilbur said the staff reported that they suspected a woman in her 20s was pretending to be an older woman to cash a check. Police learned that the same suspect had earlier tried to fraudulently use a credit card at a Navy Federal in Prince William.

The woman got into a vehicle that left the scene just as deputies were arriving, Wilbur said. Deputies made a traffic stop and the ensuing investigation showed that the three occupants all appeared to be involved in multiple credit card thefts. The woman who had been in the Stafford Navy Federal had a forged check with an amount of $8,350, police said.

Aubrey R. Alston, 30, and Jonathan H. Gregory II, 28, both of Richmond, and Nyasia M. Berry, 23, of North Chesterfield, were all charged with multiple charges that include credit card theft, forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses, identity theft and conspiracy.

Preliminary hearings for all three are scheduled for June 27 in Stafford General District Court. Wilbur said Stafford detectives are working with their counterparts in Prince William and more charges are pending.