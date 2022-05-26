Police will soon save time, charge extra for automated summons system in Spotsylvania

Sometime in the near future, Spotsylvania deputies will be able to swipe a person’s driver’s license “like a credit card.”

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and the county courts are in the process of implementing a new electronic summons program for traffic and criminal citations, which will eliminate parts of the time-consuming process.

While the program is expected to save hundreds of hours annually spent processing summonses, and part of the program cost was budgeted into the Sheriff’s Office recently upgraded dispatch system, there will be costs to operate the electronic system, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Timothy Bryner told the Board of Supervisors during a public hearing Tuesday.

The public hearing addressed a $5 fee the Sheriff’s Office wants to institute as part of the electronic summons program. State code allows for such a fee, up to $5. No residents spoke during the hearing.

Only those with convictions should be required to pay the fee, according to the presentation.

The board approved the fee, 4–1, with Supervisor David Ross dissenting. Supervisors Tim McLaughlin, Lori Hayes, Jacob Lane and Kevin Marshall voted for the fee. Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Deborah Frazier were absent.

Bryner told the board he didn’t have figures for the expected cost to run the program, but said the fee could bring in an estimated $24,800 annually. That revenue will offset costs for such things as magnetic barcode readers, printers, paper and ink.

The lieutenant described how the electronic system will work.

Currently, deputies handwrite summonses on the scene. Then they enter summonses into the system electronically. Court employees then process the summonses. With the electronic system, a summons is entered directly into the court system and the deputy prints the citation at the scene.

Also, deputies now need to call in or manually enter license information to get details on a person. With the electronic system, the information comes up with the swipe of a license.

“The deputy can literally swipe it like a credit card,” Bryner told the board. “It’ll run everything. And when we run driver’s licenses, not only does it check their status, but their wanted status and all that stuff. The other thing it’ll do is it’ll help pool that information into the system so we don’t have to type everything.”

The lieutenant said the office doesn’t have a specific date for the program to go online, pointing out that the process was delayed after they decided not to use the initial vendor.

The fee can still be collected before the system goes online, something Bryner said the Sheriff’s Office plans to do.

