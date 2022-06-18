Polls open 6 a.m. Tuesday for Republican primary election

Time is winding down for Tuesday’s 7th Congressional District Republican primary, in which six contenders are competing to determine who will face Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger in November.

“Turnout in Virginia primaries is often under 10 percent,” said Steve Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies. “But the large number of candidates in the race and the large amount of money being spent should make voter participation greater than average in this primary.”

The new 7th District was created following the 2020 Census. The current 7th District seat, held by Spanberger since 2018, lies mostly west of Richmond and Fredericksburg. The new district now includes a large portion of Prince William County, Fredericksburg, and all of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline, Orange, Culpeper, Madison, and Greene counties, as well as a small northwestern slice of Albemarle County.

Of the six Republican primary candidates, four are elected officials: Yesli Vega, Crystal Vanuch, Bryce Reeves and David Ross.

Vega, who won a June 4 Culpeper County Republican Committee straw poll with 38.5% of the vote, is a Prince William County supervisor and a sheriff’s deputy in the same county. Her website says she’s ready to combat skyrocketing inflation, rising crime, open borders, foreign policy blunders and low educational standards.

Other results from last Saturday’s Culpeper straw poll included Derrick Anderson with 27% of the vote and Reeves with nearly 13%, while Vanuch came in at 7%. Both Gina Ciarcia and Ross received 2.35% of the vote.

Vanuch, in her third year on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, says she supports funding law enforcement and emergency services and protecting the rights of gun owners, while Ross, a retired Marine aviator, describes himself as a social and fiscal conservative. He’s a three-term member of the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors. State Sen. Bryce Reeves, a former U.S. Army Airborne Ranger Infantry officer and Prince William police officer, is a three-term District 17 senator.

Anderson, an Army Green Beret and a major in the Army National Guard, served six tours of duty in Iraq, Afghanistan and other combat zones. He’s a Richmond attorney who decided to get on the ballot after the U.S. military departure from Afghanistan.

Ciarcia, who previously lost a House of Delegates race against Del. Candi King, D–Prince William, has experience as an educator. She said she will focus on advancing achievement and excellence in education, supporting military veterans and law enforcement officials and lowering taxes.

As of June 1, the Virginia Public Access Project reports Reeves is the biggest fundraiser in the group of Republicans, taking in $680,510. He’s followed by Anderson with $599,324; Vanuch with $517,873; Vega at $506,020; Ross with $188,960 and Ciarcia with $53,579.

Those numbers fall well short of the amount of funds raised by Spanberger. As of June 1, her campaign has raised just over $4.8 million.

Where to vote

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. County registrars said the same polls used during last November’s election will be used in Tuesday’s primary with the exception of one polling station in King George County. Voters who previously voted at Potomac Elementary School at 16495 15th St. will now vote at the new precinct polling station at the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren Campus at 4224 University Drive, near Walmart.

Absentee ballots can be dropped at any polling station in the region on primary day until 7 p.m. or at the respective city or county headquarters locations.

Virginia law requires all in-person voters to provide either an acceptable form of identification or sign an identity confirmation statement at the polls. The Virginia Department of Elections has a complete list of acceptable forms of identification. Visit elections.virginia.gov for more information.

In Fredericksburg, votes can be cast at six polling stations. Absentee ballots can be dropped at 601 Caroline St. until 7 p.m. or at any polling station until the polls close. For more information, visit Fredericksburgva.gov or call 540/372-1030.

In King George, votes can be cast at five polling stations. Absentee ballots can be dropped at 10459 Courthouse Road. until 7 p.m. For more information, visit kinggeorgecountyva.gov or call 540/775-9186.

In Spotsylvania, votes can be cast at 26 polling stations. Absentee ballots can be dropped at 4708 Southpoint Parkway until 7 p.m. For more information, visit spotsylvania.va.us or call 540/507-7380.

In Stafford, votes can be cast at 27 polling stations and absentee ballots can be dropped at 1300 Courthouse Road until 7 p.m. For more information, visit staffordcountyva.gov or call 540/658-4000.

