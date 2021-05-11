Pool vandalism shocks Ferry Farm community

Scott Montrief said he has never seen anything like it.
“It was just chaos,” said Montrief, president of the Ferry Farm Pool Board. “I don't believe that it could have been one individual, based on the amount of destruction. It had to be a group of individuals.”
Montrief said the carnage created by vandals on May 8 at the small southern Stafford pool facility was so extensive, the bathrooms may have to be completely gutted and rebuilt from scratch.
“Over the years, there have been minor break-ins resulting in chairs being thrown into the pool and other repairable damage, but nothing ever like this,” said Montrief.
Montrief said vandals caused extensive damage to the facility’s bathrooms and pump house last Friday night or early Saturday morning. He said the stall doors of the bathroom were kicked in, the partitions were ripped from the walls and destroyed, and the porcelain toilets were broken and shattered. Three toilets were ripped from their bolted mounts on the floor.
“Sinks were ripped off walls and one was taken to another building and thrown against a wall of concrete block walls,” said Montrief. “Any type of exposed copper, PVC piping was also damaged.”
Montrief also said vandals opened a fresh new gallon of red paint intended to touch up the safety zones around the pool deck and threw the paint everywhere.
“Something has triggered them to be mad, angry, where they need to take their frustration out on something,” said Montrief. “I'm glad it wasn't a human life they did this destruction to.”
The Stafford Sheriff's Office is investigating and has asked the public for information that could help them identify a suspect or suspects.
Montrief said the removal of some concrete decking around the pool will be required to repair and replace broken pipes and fittings.
“A lot of that can be fixed, yes, but everyone who's been through 2020 understands the cost of services, the cost of goods, have gone through the roof,” said Montrief.
Montrief said the whole incident was a “kick in the gut” to the 100 members of the privately owned pool that opened in the residential neighborhood in 1957. Friday’s vandalism marked the second time the pool facility has been broken into and vandalized this year.
Just two weeks ago, Montrief said vandals caused some damage, but not as extensively as Friday’s incident. Coincidentally, the pool staff was just in the final phase of recovery from that earlier incident when the latest incident occurred.
Although insurance would ordinarily cover acts of vandalism, Montrief said the pool board decided to drop the coverage due to the added expense.
“We couldn't afford it; that was one of the policies we had to drop. It was $1,700 a year," said Montrief, who said the group also could not afford security cameras and the internet connection to sustain them.
Montrief said the pool, which at its peak had 300 members, has struggled in recent years just to open its gates at the start of each summer season. He said the group holds periodic fundraisers to help keep the facility afloat.
“It's hard to have enough money in the bank just to get the pool open,” said Montrief. “We had to wait for people to start paying dues to get pool filled, and that’s only $1,500.”
Montrief said detectives returned to the pool last Sunday to gather more evidence and take additional photographs in the search for the vandals, who still remain at large. Video footage from nearby Ferry Farm Elementary School and other nearby security systems may also provide detectives with additional clues.
Meanwhile, Montrief said a “Save Ferry Farm Pool” GoFundMe account with a goal of $20,000 has been established to raise funds for the repair work caused by the vandals. By Tuesday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $15,000.
“The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming,” said Montrief. “We're hoping the money will get us open by Memorial Day and it helps make it a community pool that thrives and survives for the next generation.”
Stafford County Sheriff’s Detective A.S. Smith continues to lead the vandalism investigation. Call 540-658-4400 or send tips by texting STAFFORD + your tip to 274-637.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438