Pool vandalism shocks Ferry Farm community

“We couldn't afford it; that was one of the policies we had to drop. It was $1,700 a year," said Montrief, who said the group also could not afford security cameras and the internet connection to sustain them.

Montrief said the pool, which at its peak had 300 members, has struggled in recent years just to open its gates at the start of each summer season. He said the group holds periodic fundraisers to help keep the facility afloat.

“It's hard to have enough money in the bank just to get the pool open,” said Montrief. “We had to wait for people to start paying dues to get pool filled, and that’s only $1,500.”

Montrief said detectives returned to the pool last Sunday to gather more evidence and take additional photographs in the search for the vandals, who still remain at large. Video footage from nearby Ferry Farm Elementary School and other nearby security systems may also provide detectives with additional clues.

Meanwhile, Montrief said a “Save Ferry Farm Pool” GoFundMe account with a goal of $20,000 has been established to raise funds for the repair work caused by the vandals. By Tuesday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $15,000.