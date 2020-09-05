Portobago Bay newcomer in Caroline uses decades-old Popular Science plan to build eco-boat

When Thomas Riti and his wife Lori moved from Cape Coral, Fla., to Portobago Bay in Caroline County a year and a half ago, he felt satisfied.
The 63-year-old, who said they made the move to be closer to her family in Virginia, thought they’d checked off all the boxes. They wanted to be surrounded by trees, so they picked a lot full of them in the neighborhood on the Rappahannock River near Port Royal.
They had a house with basement space that could be finished, kayaks to paddle and a powerboat to cruise the river and nearby Portobago Bay.
But after enjoying their new slice of heaven for a while, Riti—who spent decades in Florida and New Jersey producing television news and then teaching TV production to high schoolers—found there was one thing missing from his recreational array.
“My wife and I love kayaking, but sometimes the currents and winds get the better of us, as we’re not getting any younger,” he said. “And it’s hard when you’re paddling in two boats to talk about things like the great blue herons you’re spotting. By the time we can yell to each other, they’ve flown off.”
Seeking to find a small, eco-friendly and easily launched craft they could sit on together comfortably, he began looking for plans to build something like a paddleboat.
His initial search turned up expensive and difficult-to-construct boats that were more than he wanted to tackle.
He searched Google Books and came up with something unexpected: An article from an August 1948 Popular Science magazine with basic instructions for building what the magazine called “A Bicycle Boat Built for Two.”
“It wasn’t totally what I had in mind, as I wanted to use a battery-powered trolling motor instead of pedals,” said Riti, “but I could see that just a few modifications would make this the boat I wanted to build.
“I beefed it up a little,” he added, “as I thought the pontoons were a little bit small, not offering the buoyancy that I thought was needed to get the seats as far off the water as I wanted. To do that, I had to research buoyancy and actually use algebra to calculate what size would give me the buoyancy I wanted.”
Riti began building the boat, which he said cost about $500, in May 2019. It took about nine months to finish it.
He mainly used one-eighth-inch plywood and cut two-by-fours to construct the pontoons, bulkheads and seats. The only metal in the construction is two poles that keep the pontoons connected.
“I was going to fiberglass it all to keep everything waterproof, but that seemed expensive and was new to me,” he said. “One day I saw an ad for the Flex Seal and thought of trying that. This isn’t a plug for it, but it has perfectly done the job of waterproofing the boat.”
Riti said this was challenging to bend plywood and other wooden pieces to make the pontoons and follow the rough outlines of the Popular Science plans.
“I used clamps to bend the wood where I needed to, and lots of Gorilla Glue,” he said, noting that he was able to use tools he already had for almost everything. “I did go out and buy a bucket full of clamps, but you can never have too many clamps when you’re working with wood.”
He said a complication arose once he got most of the boat constructed.
“I needed to improve the navigation system because it was clear that simply turning the small trolling motor wouldn’t be enough to turn the boat with these two long pontoons,” said Riti. “I knew I needed to design and put on a rudder.”
Looking around his house and kitchen, he spotted an old Ikea cutting board that wasn’t getting much use and, voila, installed it as his new rudder, devising a tiller system to control it.
One other thing needed attention before the boat’s maiden voyage: the name.
“I’m a huge ‘Star Trek’ fan, so the boat is named Enterprise NX-01,” said Riti.
Despite confidence in his work and attention to the details in the Popular Science plans, Riti said he wasn’t sure “whether I’d built a boat or a submarine. I wasn’t totally sure it would float.”
But float it did, as he and his wife successfully launched the craft from the community dock a quarter-mile from their house. They have enjoyed using the boat, which has a draft of 18 inches with the trolling motor down.
“It’s fun because Enterprise turns eyes,” said Riti. “We see people all the time coming on their piers, pulling out phones to take pictures. Some have even yelled out that they think it looks cool.”
A constant tinkerer and amateur engineer, Riti is already at work on plans for an Enterprise NX-02.
“I want to see if I can make it modular, with pieces that will fit in the back of my pickup truck and then be assembled with simple connectors when we get to the launch,” he said. “My hope is to keep each modular piece at 35 pounds or less so we can easily carry them.”
He’s exploring making four pontoons instead of two, and making their shape more streamlined and hydrodynamic to move the craft more easily through the water.
“The current boat will do about 3 1/2 to 4 miles an hour,” he said, “and I hope the new one, with more efficient pontoons, will go just a bit faster. Because of the electric motor, I like to refer to her as an eco class light cruiser.”
If the second boat gets built sometime this winter, Riti says he’ll likely give Enterprise NX-01 to his nephews so they can have some fun.
His other project for this winter: finishing the replica Boeing 737 cockpit he’s building in his basement. With the right computer program and a 65-inch screen, it will let him simulate flying from one airport to another.
Rob Hedelt:
