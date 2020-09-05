Portobago Bay newcomer in Caroline uses decades-old Popular Science plan to build eco-boat

He searched Google Books and came up with something unexpected: An article from an August 1948 Popular Science magazine with basic instructions for building what the magazine called “A Bicycle Boat Built for Two.”

“It wasn’t totally what I had in mind, as I wanted to use a battery-powered trolling motor instead of pedals,” said Riti, “but I could see that just a few modifications would make this the boat I wanted to build.

“I beefed it up a little,” he added, “as I thought the pontoons were a little bit small, not offering the buoyancy that I thought was needed to get the seats as far off the water as I wanted. To do that, I had to research buoyancy and actually use algebra to calculate what size would give me the buoyancy I wanted.”

Riti began building the boat, which he said cost about $500, in May 2019. It took about nine months to finish it.

He mainly used one-eighth-inch plywood and cut two-by-fours to construct the pontoons, bulkheads and seats. The only metal in the construction is two poles that keep the pontoons connected.