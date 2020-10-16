Positive COVID case on Fredericksburg school bus

Fredericksburg City Public Schools on Friday announced a positive case of COVID-19 in a “student or staff member” on one of the school division’s buses.

A letter was sent Friday to families of students who ride the bus, informing them of the positive case. According to the letter from Interim Deputy Superintendent Matthew Eberhardt, the person received positive test result Friday and has not been on the bus since Monday.

The person did not enter any school building, according to the letter.

The letter informed parents that their children were not found to be close contacts, do not have to quarantine and asked that questions be directed to Lafayette Upper Elementary School or the Rappahannock Area Health District.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.