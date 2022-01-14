Power company crews prepare for wet, windy winter storm Sunday

About two weeks ago, a winter storm left nearly one foot of heavy snow across the region. The fast-moving storm also downed hundreds of trees in a scene George described as “like a hurricane.” Many of the trees collapsed onto power lines, putting the lights out for 70,000 of Dominion’s local 116,00 customers at the peak of the outage. Some rural residents went without power for multiple days in below-freezing temperatures.

On Friday, Dominion workers said many of those delays in repairs during the last storm were caused by the closure of Interstate 95, when hundreds of vehicles took to unplowed or impassible county roadways. Many of those stray vehicles broke down or were simply abandoned, making it nearly impossible for utility workers and their vehicles to gain access to sites in need of critical repairs.

“It was very challenging just trying to get from A to B,” said Brian Jeter, a Dominion Energy overhead lineman trainee, who lives in Stafford County. “A lot of places we couldn’t get to with the shutting down of [Interstate] 95, it took all the interstate traffic and dumped it onto secondary roadways.”