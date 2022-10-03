Power of Pink walk rescheduled for Saturday

Mary Washington Hospital Foundation has rescheduled its 2022 Power of Pink Breast Cancer Walk for this Saturday, Oct. 8. The event originally was planned for Oct. 1 but was postponed because of Hurricane Ian.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. for the in-person event that benefits Mary Washington Hospital Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund.

The 2.2-mile route goes along Cowan Boulevard and includes a loop around the Mary Washington Hospital campus. Each group needs to register under a team name and the largest group will win a contest.

There’s also a contest for the best pink outfit and prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 12 and under; 13-20; and 21 and older. Participants can dress their dogs in pink also.

Packets can be picked up on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Fick Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg. More information, and registration, is available at powerofpink.mwhc.com.

Since the walk began, more than $154,400 has been raised to promote breast cancer awareness and help local families affected by the disease. All the money raised through the Power of Pink walk stays in the local community.

—Cathy Dyson