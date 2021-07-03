Pratt Park July 4 fireworks display is a dream job for Stafford's Jake Walther

Years ago—but not too long after the motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down—Jake Walther volunteered to be a safety monitor at the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Pratt Park.
His job was to turn away people who ventured too close to the display site.
“When those fireworks went off, I could feel the thud in my chest, like, Whoa!” Walther remembered. “I come home and there’s ashes on me—gray grime that smells like smoke.”
This year, Walther, with his company Southern Exposure Pyrotechnics, is in charge of the entire fireworks show. He designed the 25-minute spectacular, which will feature 720 total explosions, not counting the grand finale—48 10-shell chains of 3-inch bursts of colored flames.
“This is probably my dream gig,” Walther said.
Walther, a 2000 graduate of Stafford High School, has always chased the kind of physical thrill he got from feeling the fireworks explode.
Before the accident, he traveled with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as a lighting- and pyrotechnician, and before that, he worked for National Events, setting up for mega-events such as George W. Bush’s inauguration and the Million Man March.
Then, in Memphis in 2005, he wrecked his motorcycle and knocked his spinal cord out of alignment. He spent six months in a New Jersey rehab hospital and another six months recuperating at his parents’ home in Stafford—”just getting used to my new situation,” he said.
But Walther was never going to let the accident keep him from “being a viable member of the community,” he said.
Extensive physical therapy helped him regain limited use of his arms. He still wanted to work in show production somehow, but he had trouble roping in friends to help him with event setup.
“Event setup is very heavy labor, but learning about pyrotechnics was more interesting to them,” Walther said with a laugh.
His first unofficial fireworks show was the 2009 summer picnic of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, which he attends, and it was a success. He decided to go into the pyrotechnics business.
The Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services helped Walther set up his business, which requires insurance and a license from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The bread and butter of his business are small, private events such as weddings, proms, graduation parties and football games. He does six or eight of those each year and then one “big” event.
Walther designs his shows using a computer software called Finale 3D. He uploads a song to choreograph, and as a timeline of the song runs along the bottom of the screen, he selects a firework from a palette to insert where he’d like to see it.
The software will show what the firework will look like in the night sky and produces a script indicating at what second the firework should be ignited so that it explodes when he wants it to.
Walther has four employees and will also rely on volunteers to set up for the Fourth of July spectacular in Stafford. There are rows and rows of racks with tubes for each individual firework or firework chain, plus fuses and wires connecting everything to the electric firing unit.
Walther was hired to do a Independence Day fireworks show in Elkton, Md., several years ago, but this is the first time he will do his hometown’s show and he said it’s a dream job.
“It’s a big show for my local audience—the people that I care about and the City of Fredericksburg, which has helped me out a lot,” he said. “It’s as close to my home as possible. All these places where you can see the show—Old Mill Park, Pratt Park and Brooks Park—those are places I played as a child.
“This is perfect for me.”
