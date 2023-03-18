During his 37-year career at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren or with the full-time farming he’s done since retirement, Frank Moore has taken a precise and practical approach to his work, and it’s paid off in both fields.

He recently received the Clean Water Farm Award from Tri-County/City Soil & Water Conservation District for farm practices that keep chemicals out of streams. While he’s always believed in the benefits of no-till farming, which involves planting crops without heavy tilling of the soil, he also sees the practical side of the technique.

It prevents soil from washing away, especially on the hills behind his King George County home.

“It’s one thing to have chemicals run into the stream, but when it’s your land …” Moore said, pausing for effect. “Once your land is gone, it’s gone.”

He came up with a similarly practical solution for a fundamental issue while working at the Navy base in Dahlgren. His career there started in 1963 as a co-op student who worked a semester at the base, then studied a semester at college.

After earning bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Virginia Tech, he permanently relocated with his wife, Linda, from southwestern Virginia to the Fredericksburg area. As “Dr. Frankie Moore,” he was one of only three aerospace engineers at the base in the 1970s.

Other engineers regularly asked him to compute the drag of a particular weapon, primarily for unguided projectiles. He would spend about a week on each request, doing the calculations by hand and referring to guides and handbooks.

Moore thought there had to be a better way.

“I said to myself, if I can do this by hand and come out with answers that are pretty good, then why can’t I computerize it and make it more accurate?” he wondered.

The result was the development of the Aeroprediction Code, a set of instructions that eventually could be used with “just about any weapons system,” he said. He and other team members created a tool that was both beneficial and easy to use — unlike more complicated codes of the time.

“That was the beauty of the code, it was the most generic in terms of Mach numbers, angles of attack, configuration, axisymmetric, non-axisymmetric,” he said. “You simply input the conditions you want and you can get a set of aerodynamics.”

It may be hard for today’s generation to imagine the supercomputers of old, like the CDC 6600 that Moore and others worked with. The machines filled several rooms, required users to input a lot of information and cranked out solutions that seemed revolutionary at the time, but later paled in comparison to modern capabilities.

As technology advanced, so did Moore’s code.

“I was able to develop this thing on a personal computer and instead of one minute per case, you could run 100 cases,” he recalled, and the cases included objects of all sizes and shapes, not just the old-time cylinders. “It could have fins, multiple sets of fins, missile configurations, bomb configurations, all kind of weapon configurations and it was on a PC.”

Through an agreement with Dahlgren, Moore marketed the code whenever he developed new versions, and there were about a dozen updates over the decades.

After he retired in 2000, he started his own consulting firm, Aeroprediction Inc., and did research in the top floor of a spacious barn he designed on his property.

“I was allowed to sell the code to U.S. government agencies and their contractors and NATO friendly contractors,” said Moore, who sold licenses and user support and taught classes on the subject.

Initially, Moore was even busier as a consultant than he’d been on the base but customers eventually became few and far between. Moore turned all the copyrights back to the base, where engineers are working to make the processing system compatible with Windows 10.

But the engineer and husband, father and grandfather, who turns 79 on Wednesday, wasn’t about to sit around after retiring a second time in 2016.

He turned his full-time focus to farming. He’d been raising crops on his own 250 acres for decades then decided to expand. He bought new equipment — and probably has more than a million dollars’ worth of green and yellow John Deere tractors and tillers in his barn.

“He soon discovered he had a real passion for working the ground,” said Logan Ellis, a district conservation specialist, in a letter about Moore.

Neighbors who owned small tracts of land started asking Moore to farm their acreage, and his grain operation, which includes corn, wheat and soybeans, grew to almost 500 acres. In addition to the no-till planting, which “we preach to a lot of people,” according to conservation specialist Dan Kossler, he timed his treatments of fertilizer and crop practices to reduce erosion.

To encourage conservation measures, the state helped Moore pay for some of the cover crops that he planted over the winter to keep the soil intact.

“We’ve never had any issues with Dr. Moore following any of our practices,” Kossler told the King George Board of Supervisors last month, before the formal presentation of the Clean Water Award.

Richard Granger, chairman of the supervisors, praised Moore.

“Thank you for the effort you put into being conscientious in your farming activities,” he said.

“Conscientious” is a word often used to describe Moore.

Cindy Miller of King George was a technical writer at the base and said she saw Moore regularly in the Publications Branch because he was a prolific writer. They both attend Shiloh Baptist Church.

“He is an honorable person,” she said. “What I saw of him on base is what I see in him at church, always supportive and conscientious about anything he does. He’s also an encourager.”

Moore says he enjoys the physical activity of farming, such as climbing the 12 feet or so into the cabin of his combine. He doesn’t have to worry about making a living off the land because of his retirement income, but he definitely doesn’t want to lose money in the deal.

“I enjoy watching things grow,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in it. I try to treat everybody’s land just like it was my own in terms of maintaining the fertility of the land, taking soil samples.”

He doesn’t like equipment maintenance and said that if he didn’t have the help of long-time employees Dennis Gwynne and Bobby Bowen, he wouldn’t farm. Gwynne does preventive mechanical work and Bowen helps with the maintenance — and keeps the equipment so clean, it looks polished.

Bowen also worked at the base and attends Shiloh Baptist. One Sunday after both men had retired, Bowen mentioned he missed working on heavy equipment as he’d done at Dahlgren.

Moore figured he had just the job for Bowen, and the two started working together.

“We’re usually on the same page of what needs to be done,” Bowen said, adding that each man knows his area of specialty. “Frank does the thinking, and I execute it afterwards. He’s a pretty smart fella.”