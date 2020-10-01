Presidents of UMW, Germanna spell out higher-ed needs for Sen. Warner

“It was maddening and it continues to be maddening that each institution has been left to its own devices to figure out how to keep the doors open and keep people employed and do the testing,” he said. “We’re all out in the market competing with each other.”

Paino said he would like to be able to test all UMW students twice a week, as sports leagues and higher-education institutions with larger endowments have been able to do.

“These tests are not cheap,” he said. “We need a coordinated system. All institutions, regardless of size, should have same access to testing.”

Paino said he also has “great concern” for staff and students in K–12 schools.

“I’m grappling with what we can do to connect our students to some of these challenges,” he said. “I want UMW to use its resources to connect the community.”

Warner said he’d like the federal government to be able to offer incentives to four-year universities that give course credit to college students who spend eight or 10 hours a week tutoring K–12 students.

“It just seems there are so many young people who would do this,” he said. “I think we can find some money for it.”