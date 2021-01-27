Price tag for Stafford's new high school jumps by $29.3 million

Stafford County’s proposed high school No. 6 was once estimated to cost $124.6 million, but supervisors found out last week the price tag has gotten considerably higher.
Budget director Andrea Light said the estimate has gone up $29.3 million. A study by an engineering and architectural firm states $17.2 million of that increase is due to higher construction costs.
County officials declined to disclose the two sites being considered for the school, which is scheduled to open in August 2025 and would have a capacity of about 2,150 students. Officials said the higher price also includes more than $12 million for an access road and utilities.
Light said the amounts are estimates, and told supervisors the county’s school division has remaining balances from fiscal year 2020 and 2019 budgets totaling about $7 million that supervisors could allocate to help pay down the debt.
The last new high school built from scratch in Stafford was Mountain View High School, in 2005. It was built to accommodate 1,800 students and had a price tag of $46.6 million. The new Stafford High School opened in 2015 and cost $66.6 million.
Supervisor Gary Snellings said he supports keeping the new school in the county’s Capital Improvement Program at $124.6 million.
“I cannot, in good conscious, support a $153 million high school,” Snellings said. “The School Board is going to have to come up with alternatives. ... This is not a good idea and I won't support it."
Board Chairwoman Crystal Vanuch directed Light to keep the cost at $124.6 million, "unless they can show us valid facts as to why it's necessary to provide an increase."
Sandra Osborn said the new high school will be discussed during the joint schools working committee meeting on Feb. 4.
Snellings also asked what became of a suggestion to use classroom space at the University of Mary Washington's Stafford campus to help mitigate the county's growing enrollment.
Stafford government spokesman Andrew Spence said county officials got a positive response from the university when they asked about using the campus off U.S. 17 for a hybrid learning location.
Supervisor Tom Coen said two high schools are on the county’s CIP, and space at the university could provide relief in the long-term.
“The site on [U.S.] 17 is an innovative option, for either a center for certain programs, or a virtual or hybrid high school or a form of a traditional high school,” said Coen. “This would allow for the county to examine what will be needed for a high school to open, close to the middle of the 21st century.”
During a Joint Schools Working Committee meeting on Dec. 9, School Board member Sarah Chase said, “That needs to be a decision of the entire [school] board.”
Light told supervisors that the School Board reaffirmed the capital projects list that included the sixth high school at its Jan. 12 meeting, but it did not include an update for supervisors on the proposal to use UMW.
Coen, a teacher who previously served on the school system's long-range planning and capital improvement committees, said "the propensity [of the School Board] has been to go for whole buildings and new buildings rather than something of this type."
Coen said he brought up the idea of working with the university about nine months ago and said he still sees it as a good alternate location to help educate Stafford students until a new school can be built.
"The driving force by the school system is capacity. This gives capacity,” Coen said. “They say they need it sooner than later. Doing this will get us the building sooner than later. If it's going to take four to five years to build a new building somewhere, this could be ready in one to two years."
