Price tag for Stafford's new high school jumps by $29.3 million

Stafford County’s proposed high school No. 6 was once estimated to cost $124.6 million, but supervisors found out last week the price tag has gotten considerably higher.

Budget director Andrea Light said the estimate has gone up $29.3 million. A study by an engineering and architectural firm states $17.2 million of that increase is due to higher construction costs.

County officials declined to disclose the two sites being considered for the school, which is scheduled to open in August 2025 and would have a capacity of about 2,150 students. Officials said the higher price also includes more than $12 million for an access road and utilities.

Light said the amounts are estimates, and told supervisors the county’s school division has remaining balances from fiscal year 2020 and 2019 budgets totaling about $7 million that supervisors could allocate to help pay down the debt.

The last new high school built from scratch in Stafford was Mountain View High School, in 2005. It was built to accommodate 1,800 students and had a price tag of $46.6 million. The new Stafford High School opened in 2015 and cost $66.6 million.

Supervisor Gary Snellings said he supports keeping the new school in the county’s Capital Improvement Program at $124.6 million.