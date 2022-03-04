Prices at the pump near record levels in Fredericksburg region, nationwide

Gas prices continue to rise in the Fredericksburg area, along with the rest of the U.S., as prices at the pump near record levels.

Since Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas has increased by 11 cents, to $3.72, the auto club AAA said Thursday.

Fredericksburg-area prices are keeping pace with the rest of the country.

As of Friday morning, the local average price for gas stood at $3.72, an increase of 12 cents per gallon in one day. Thursday’s local average stood at $3.60, according to AAA.

The local price has increased 25 cents per gallon in the past week, 47 cents in the past month and $1.04 compared to a year ago, according to AAA data.

The local cost at the pump also is nearing the highest recorded Fredericksburg area price—$3.92 on July 17, 2008—according to AAA. The auto club’s highest price for gas in the state ($4.01) and U.S. ($4.11) also were recorded on that day.

“Crude prices continue to surge as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to bring uncertainty to the market,” AAA said in the news release.

The conflict also has resulted in a decrease in oil supply at a time when demand in the U.S. is increasing.

Russia supplies about 12 percent of global oil and that flow has been disrupted, according to AAA.

In response to decreasing oil supplies, the International Energy Agency “has coordinated a release of 60 million [barrels] of crude oil from its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves,” according to AAA.

But AAA noted that the released reserves “is small in comparison to the amount of oil that flows daily from Russia around the globe.”

The auto club reported that at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, the price of crude oil stood at $110.60, “the highest settlement price since May 2011.”

By the open of Friday’s session, the price was fluctuating at more than $111 per barrel, according to MarketWatch.

Gas prices are expected to keep increasing as long as the conflict continues, especially if more sanctions are instituted.

A ban on oil imports from Russia, according to AAA, “will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.