Pride through the years: UMW students collect LGBTQ alumni stories

When Mark Thaden first arrived at the University of Mary Washington in the late 1990s, the campus LGBTQ group met quietly, behind closed doors, in an upstairs room of the campus center.
"It was a social group, but it was very much about support," said Thaden, a 2002 graduate of UMW who is now the university's executive director of alumni relations.
Thaden said he was not out when he came to UMW from rural Maryland and a small, Catholic high school. At the club carnival early his freshman year, he was excited to see that there was an LGBTQ campus group, but he was too nervous at first to approach members.
Luckily, a friend signed him up to receive the group's emails and the meetings became formative in his journey toward self-acceptance.
"That’s where I started feeling more comfortable, being with people who were comfortable with themselves," Thaden said. "That's where I started feeling like it was OK."
Thaden's memories and those of two dozen other LGBTQ alumni were recorded and transcribed in 2019 by students in Associate Professor Erin Devlin's Oral History seminar.
“Oral history is a powerful tool for amplifying the voices of individuals, especially those who have been marginalized,” Devlin said. “This collection will benefit all of us as we work to more fully capture the diversity of experiences at UMW.”
The recordings are now part of UMW Libraries’ Special Collections and University Archives. They were released to the public this year during Pride month, which is celebrated in June.
In his role as director of alumni relations, Thaden helped recruit "narrators" to participate in the project by reaching out to members of the newly-created LGBTQ Alumni Affinity Group.
The narrators' experiences span decades, from the late 1960s through the 2010s, and some have difficult stories to tell.
"This is not about sugar-coating or revisionist history," Thaden said. "It's really about capturing these people's experiences and memories for future generations."
For Thaden, the LGBTQ group was small and kept a low profile, but it existed. Twenty years earlier, LGBTQ students did not have even that small safe space.
Narrator Greg Stull, a 1983 graduate of UMW and now the university's theater director, said a friend of his worked to establish a club for queer students, but met with resistance.
"Alex used to post things on the residence hall bulletin board and they would be torn down," Stull told UMW student Kyle Moore in his interview for the project. "It was not a very welcoming environment at that time."
Thaden said the group might have continued to operate under the radar were it not for the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepherd, a gay University of Wyoming student who was beaten and left to die from his injuries.
"That brutal murder was something that we as a club discussed," Thaden said. "We decided that we need to be more out and proud, and somewhat activist. We need to make sure we're being seen and accepted."
The group changed its name to PRISM—People for the Rights of Individuals of Sexual Minorities—and still exists today.
One of the first "bold" events PRISM hosted in the early 2000s was a drag show.
"We didn't know if anyone would actually show up," Thaden said. "We had no idea. But it sold out. There was a line down Campus Walk to get in."
The drag show has become an annual event for PRISM, along with hosting campus-wide observances of Coming Out Day and Day of Silence.
In 2003, UMW theater, under Stull's direction, presented "The Laramie Project," a play about the Matthew Shepherd murder. Members of the Westboro Baptist Church—a hate group that's not affiliated with any Baptist denomination—came to Fredericksburg to protest the production.
Stull said he asked UMW administrators to let the students lead the university's response to the Westboro members and they agreed. Students organized a silent, candlelight vigil across College Avenue from the protest.
In his interview, Stull calls this event a "watershed moment" for the university.
"I thought it was a really important moment because our students were standing up for what is right, and doing the right thing, and standing up for gay students," he said. "I was really proud of our students for their response."
UMW—which used to send women to student court for wearing pants, according to 1969 graduate Iris Harrell—has come a long way, said Thaden, who returned to Fredericksburg in 2011 to start his job in alumni relations.
"I am constantly surprised at how much diversity is embraced now," he said. "As a person who is a member of the LGBTQ community and an alum and someone who is there every day, I have never felt safer and more accepted than at Mary Washington."
Listen to all interviews from the Alumni Oral History Project at umw.access.preservica.com.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele