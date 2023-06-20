A Virginia legislative primary season marked by hard-fought campaigns in both parties came to a close Tuesday.

Voters picked their party's nominee for dozens of seats around the state, including some swing districts that will help determine the balance of power in the General Assembly. This year marks the first cycle in which legislative candidates are running in districts created during the redistricting process that ended in late 2021. The new maps were drawn by outside experts without regard to incumbent protection. That's contributed to a wave of retirements by many of the General Assembly's veteran lawmakers and diminished the name-recognition advantage for incumbents, some of whom are running in almost entirely new districts.

Virginia is one of the few states that holds its legislative races in odd-numbered years. With its unusual calendar and quasi-swing state status, the state's results are often closely watched for hints of voter sentiment heading into the following year’s midterm or presidential cycle.

Tuesday's primary had 22 contested races for the state Senate and 25 contested races for the House of Delegates. Some GOP nominations had already been settled through party-run contests.

Here's how Fredericksburg-area candidates fared, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Public Access Project:

27th Senate District

Preliminary tallies showed Del. Tara Durant, R–Stafford, won a tense GOP primary faceoff for the new State Senate seat in the 27th District, which includes Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Democrat voters chose Stafford Marine veteran and business owner Joel Griffin as their nominee in the new district.

Durant, a former Catholic school teacher who won the 28th District House seat in November 2021, ran against Spotsylvania restaurateur and Army veteran Matt Strickland, who was spurred to run for office after he battled state government over COVID-19 mandates.

"Today, the citizens of Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania made their voices heard," Durant posted to Facebook on Tuesday night. "I am honored to be your Republican candidate for Senate in the 27th District!"

Griffin ran against Ben Litchfield, a former chairman of the Stafford Democratic Committee.

"I am so incredibly proud to have received the support of Democrats all across our community in my race for State Senate District 27," Griffin said in a statement declaring victory Tuesday evening. "I look forward to carrying the mantle of Democrats all across our region come November.”

Durant and Griffin will compete in the general election against Stafford Supervisor Monica Gary, who is running as an independent and had no primary challenger.

65th House District

Lee Peters III, a captain in the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and 12-year veteran of the Marine Corps, won the Republican nomination for House of Delegates District 65, according to unofficial results.

The district includes all of Fredericksburg; three precincts from the Courtland District in Spotsylvania; all precincts from Stafford’s George Washington District; one precinct from the Hartwood District; and four from the Falmouth District.

Michael Kasey, vice president of the Fredericksburg-based company Housing Opportunities Made Economical, competed with Peters for the GOP nomination.

Peters will face pastor and former delegate Joshua Cole, a Democrat, in the November general election.

"To the voters across the 65th District who placed their trust in me, thank you! It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected your Republican nominee to serve our community in the House of Delegates," Peters posted to social media Tuesday night.

Stafford treasurer

Two Republican candidates ran in the primary for Stafford treasurer. Mike Sienkowski, who serves as the county's deputy Commissioner of the Revenue and was endorsed by his boss, Commissioner Scott Mayausky, appears to have won a tight race against chief deputy Treasurer Heather Mitchell, who was endorsed by current Treasurer Laura Rudy.

According to unofficial results from the Virginia Public Access Project on Tuesday night, Sienkowski brought in 4,991 votes, or about 51% of the vote. There were 4,804 ballots cast for Mitchell, or about 49% of the vote.