Prince William makes arrest in slaying of Stafford man

Prince William County police have arrested a Woodbridge man in connection with the slaying last week of a Stafford County man.

Kalin Javon Robinson, 25, was shot multiple times early Thursday as he exited the Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge, according to a police news release. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Horace Gene Clark, 27, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Robinson was leaving the business shortly after midnight with a group of people when he was gunned down. Police said the investigation showed that Robinson was the target of the shooter, but have not said anything about the motive.

No one else was injured.

—Keith Epps