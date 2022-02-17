Program adds local history to Caroline school curriculum

Booker T. Washington's vision of creating an education system for Black students in the early 1900s was funded by businessman and philanthropist Julius Rosenwald.

The Rosenwald Fund donated millions of dollars to promote technical and vocational education to Blacks in the south and established more than 360 schools in Virginia between 1917 and 1932.

Nine of those one- and two-room schoolhouses were in Caroline County.

This school year, Caroline Public Schools has added teachings about the beginning of the Black educational system in the county to its curriculum for the first time, beginning at the fifth-grade level.

It’s part of an effort by the school system to implement lessons about local history covering six categories: historical events; education; economics and agriculture; government; prominent people; and geography.

Teachers have covered elements of local history from the capture of Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth in Port Royal to the groundbreaking Richard and Mildred Loving court case which ended laws against interracial marriage in the U.S.

“The feedback from the teachers and the students has been wonderful,” said Rebecca Schieber, instructional specialist for CCPS. “The sense of pride the kids have about where they live is really important, too. I think this has helped instill that.”

The school system coordinated with the Caroline Historical Society, the Port Royal Museum, the county’s branch of the NAACP and other community partners to help form the curriculum.

Local historian Susan Sili conducted a guided tour of Bowling Green for teachers as they took stops at the county courthouse as well as Shiloh Baptist Church on Main Street, one of the churches that helped establish the education system for Blacks in the county.

The curriculum also includes a lesson on Jericho School, a one-room school for Blacks that was built in the Carmel Church area in 1917. The school replaced an earlier log building which stood on the same property. The school wasn’t built with Rosenwald funds, but has a similar layout as his schools.

Students have also learned about the effects of segregation during the second half of the 20th century and how the Caroline school system continues to develop today.

The curriculum teaches that schools in Caroline were segregated from 1903–69 and that Union High School—the county’s Black high school during segregation—began as a private secondary school called the Bowling Green Industrial Academy. It was established and supported by the Caroline Sunday School Union and provided more than a rudimentary education. It later became a training school for Black teachers before it developed into an accredited public high school.

“Our main goal was connecting Caroline with the broader history of our nation,” Schieber said.

Caroline NAACP President Lydell Fortune recently made a presentation to the African-American history class at the high school.

Courtney Lander, CCPS’ instructional specialist for history, said that incorporating local history as a foundation to start off the school year makes learning more interesting for the students and also inspires their parents who have roots in the county.

“I think when you begin learning that way it makes it more relatable and accessible to the students and results in better student engagement,” Lander said. “If it’s something they can relate to on a personal level and lend their voice to it, then their voices also become a part of history. I think that’s great.”

Students have also learned about triple crown winning racehorse Secretariat, the creation of Fort A.P. Hill in 1941, explorers Merriweather Lewis and William Clark as well as York, the enslaved man who traveled with them.

They’ve delved into Edmund Pendleton, one of the nation’s founding fathers, who was born and raised in Caroline, as well John Penn, another founding father who was born in the county.

They’ve discussed the two fires that engulfed the town of Bowling Green in the 1950s.

Lander said one assignment was especially intriguing to the students. They created bobble-head figures of important people in Caroline history. Richard and Mildred Loving were a popular choice, but other historical figures were also recognized.

Elementary school students also conducted videotaped interviews with longtime county residents, educators and historians to learn how Caroline has developed throughout the years.

“We were just putting our heads together and we thought it would be neat for the kids to interview the elders of our county as far as what they have been through,” said teacher Cindy Honeycutt. “The kids asked them what they’ve seen over the years, what they thought about the county, even if they wanted to talk about segregation and integration. I started feeling like this could be really cool.”

Longtime Caroline educator Sharon Brown–Scott was interviewed by students about growing up in the county during the late 1950s through the late 1970s. Brown–Scott also discussed her father being one of the first Black businessmen in the county as the owner of Brown’s Gas on U.S. 1 near Ladysmith.

“It was indeed a pleasure to work with the students under the direction of Mrs. Honeycutt,” Brown–Scott said. “The students were amazing and professional. Their interest in history was sparked, and I thoroughly enjoyed the interaction.”

Fortune said it’s promising that the county’s NAACP and the schools are strengthening their partnership. He said CCPS has made a concerted effort to tell an inclusive story of county history and to build relationships within the community.

He noted that the school system has also supported the NAACP’s Black History Month essay contest.

“I’m happy that the line of communication is open,” Fortune said. “I definitely think their willingness to partner is in good faith.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

