Program allows people to foster rescue dogs over the holidays
Program allows people to foster rescue dogs over the holidays

Miss America

Miss America is available to foster through Old Dominion Humane Society’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ program.

By STAFF REPORTS

Old Dominion Humane Society is seeking participants in its “Home for the Holidays” program, which allows individuals and families the opportunity to foster a rescue dog from Dec. 22–29.

“A meaningful gift we could give the rescue dogs during the holidays is a loving foster home,” said Chrissy Blake, ODHS founder. “Plenty of rescue dogs would appreciate a loving environment—even if it’s for a few days. Fostering means so much to these dogs, and it leaves a positive impression on the family.”

Those who are interested can check out the pictures and biographies of the available dogs at ODHS on the website and fill out an application at olddominionhumanesociety.org/foster-information. ODHS will provide food, collars, leashes, toys and crates for all dogs—and the fosters provide love and attention.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg. Adoption events are Wednesdays from 5–7 p.m., Thursdays (by appointment only) from 4–7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Applications in advance are preferred and take priority over walk-ins.

For details, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.

