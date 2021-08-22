Program helps Fredericksburg-area homeowners live the solar life

The process begins with a satellite assessment of participants’ properties, to determine if the roof is in good shape and if there is sufficient exposure to the sun without too much tree cover.

“Some folks really want to get solar, but it’s not going to pay itself back because they won’t be able to generate enough energy,” VanLangen said. “Sometimes between 20 and 30 percent of folks who are interested are not a good fit, and it’s good to know that up front so they don’t go through whole process.”

The initial assessment found the Southers house to be a good fit. They decided to go forward and had 16 solar panels installed on their roof.

“The advantage is you get it cheaper [through the Solarize campaign],” Philip Southers said. “They buy the panels in bulk and they give you a turnkey cost—a final cost for everything, including the permits. And it’s a fixed price.”

The upfront cost for the Southerses was $14,000. At the time, there was a 30 percent income tax credit for installing residential solar panels, so the net cost was $9,700.

The tax credit still exists, but it has dropped to 26 percent, VanLangen said. At the end of next year, the credit will drop to 22 percent and it will expire completely in December 2023.