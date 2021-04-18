Program takes back unused, unwanted or expired medication

People who would like to dispose of expired or unused medication can do so safely on Saturday through Operation Medicine Cabinet, a project between Partners in Aging and local law enforcement agencies.
“Drive up, drop off and drive out,” exclaims a flier about the event. “No questions asked.”
Partners in Aging is a group of profit and nonprofit agencies in the Fredericksburg area that works to improve resources and access for older adults. Its program, Operation Medicine Cabinet, is being held on the same day—and has the same purpose—as the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an ongoing effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to keep unused medication from falling into the wrong hands.
The DEA’s last event in October brought in almost a million pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medications across the country, according to the DEA website. It was the largest amount collected in the program’s 10 years.
“Americans once again showed their dedication to remove prescription pills from their homes to prevent addiction before it starts,” the DEA states.
Special Agent J. Todd Scott in Louisville said he was glad to see more medicines brought in for disposal, especially as the nation saw an increase in overdose deaths.
“It’s too easy for controlled substances to make their way from the home medicine cabinet to the street,” he said, “and we appreciate all the help we can get to make our communities safer for everyone.”
In addition to keeping the drugs from falling into the wrong hands, the take-back programs also keep the medicines from being disposed of improperly and possibly causing harm to the environment, according to the VeryWell Health website.
“Our drinking and household water come from the environment,” the site states. “It’s affected no matter whether you get your water from a public supply or from a well. Studies of drinking water supplies in the United States have reported traces of pharmaceutical drugs in every metropolitan area’s water sources.”
While designated days in the spring and fall offer residents a chance to get rid of unused drugs safely, most police departments and sheriff’s offices have containers in their lobbies where people can dispose of medications any time of the year.
Of the 10 drop-off sites in the Fredericksburg region, only those at hospitals or doctors’ offices accept “sharps,” such as needles or syringes. All the locations accept medicine in various forms such as pills, liquids and creams. Locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and include:
- Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., Stafford.
- Mary Washington Hospital, Tompkins Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg.
- Wegmans, 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg.
- University of Mary Washington, at its bell tower, 1301 College Ave., Fredericksburg.
- Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane in Spotsylvania.
- Mary Washington Healthcare Emergency and Outpatient Center at Lee’s Hill, 10401 Spotsylvania Ave., Spotsylvania.
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, Spotsylvania.
- CVS Courtland Commons, 9767 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
- Mary Washington Primary Care and Pediatrics, 8051 Prosperity Way, Ruther Glen.
- Walgreens, 104 West Broaddus Ave. in Bowling Green.
For more information, call 540/741-1404 or 800/722-2788 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425