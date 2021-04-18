Program takes back unused, unwanted or expired medication

People who would like to dispose of expired or unused medication can do so safely on Saturday through Operation Medicine Cabinet, a project between Partners in Aging and local law enforcement agencies.

“Drive up, drop off and drive out,” exclaims a flier about the event. “No questions asked.”

Partners in Aging is a group of profit and nonprofit agencies in the Fredericksburg area that works to improve resources and access for older adults. Its program, Operation Medicine Cabinet, is being held on the same day—and has the same purpose—as the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an ongoing effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to keep unused medication from falling into the wrong hands.

The DEA’s last event in October brought in almost a million pounds of unused, unwanted and expired medications across the country, according to the DEA website. It was the largest amount collected in the program’s 10 years.

“Americans once again showed their dedication to remove prescription pills from their homes to prevent addiction before it starts,” the DEA states.

Special Agent J. Todd Scott in Louisville said he was glad to see more medicines brought in for disposal, especially as the nation saw an increase in overdose deaths.