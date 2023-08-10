Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday evening changed its mind about whether accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, should be permitted in certain residential neighborhoods.

A motion to approve a second read of the proposed ordinance failed by a 3–3 vote at Tuesday’s Council meeting. City policy requires that new ordinances and changes to existing ordinances go through two reads before adoption.

Council approved a first read of the ADU ordinance by a narrow majority at the July meeting, but at-large representative Kerry Devine and Ward 3 representative Tim Duffy changed their minds about the ordinance in the intervening month.

At-large councilor Matt Kelly was absent Tuesday.

The proposed ordinance has generated intense opposition from a group called the Fredericksburg Neighborhood Coalition, which has distributed signs reading “Save our Single Family Homes” around the city.

Citizens affiliated with the group, wearing yellow stickers bearing the same slogan, filled Council chambers on Tuesday evening and dominated a second public hearing on the ADU issue that Council was required to hold due to new laws established by the General Assembly.

The Coalition’s position, according to its website, is that ADUs should not be permitted unless they were established prior to 1985, when zoning laws allowed them.

According to maps prepared by the planning department, the majority of the city was zoned “multifamily residential” prior to the 1980s, and ADUs were common.

The planning department has identified 88 ADUs currently existing throughout the city, many of them in the downtown historic district and College Heights neighborhood, and notes that this is not a definitive list.

The Coalition also wants an ADU ordinance that requires units to be licensed and operated by the property owner who must live on site.

Members and supporters of the Coalition have argued that an ordinance without these requirements will incentivize developers to buy up the city’s stock of single-family homes and turn them into multi-unit rental properties. They have stated that the city’s rental rates are too high and that ADUs will cause home values to plummet.

Those in support of ADUs have argued that they provide housing options for aging-in-place, young singles who want to live near where they work and multigenerational families.

Duffy made the motion last month to approve an ordinance that would permit internal or attached ADUs only and would require the property owner to live in the principal dwelling while the ADU is in use. He said Tuesday that he made that motion as “a compromise.”

However, the Coalition has taken issue with the revised ordinance, arguing that it still incentivizes developers by including limited liability corporations, or LLCS, in the definition of “owner” and that it will “pit neighbor against neighbor” by permitting ADUs by right instead of by special use permit.

“The special use permit acts as an insurance policy for neighbors,” Ralph Joseph said during public comments. “By right is divisive. It means neighbors cannot object. All property owners need to be assured that the City is in control.”

Sue Sargeant, speaking as president of the College Heights Civic Association, suggested that it might be possible for an LLC to appoint an ADU tenant as a member in the corporation in order to meet the ownership requirement.

Multiple speakers also decried the state of some of the city’s current rental properties and said Council should establish a “comprehensive” rental inspection program to crack down on absentee landlords before permitting ADUs.

“The City needs to address the deplorable conditions many are forced to live under because we don’t hold landlords responsible for the upkeep of their properties,” said Jackie Emery.

Emery said she spent time recently visiting the Mayfield, Darbytown and Fairview neighborhoods and researching “blighted” properties. She said many of them are owned by out-of-state landlords or LLCs.

All three of these neighborhoods are located in Fredericksburg’s census tract 4, where 32% of the population is Black, as compared to 6% in the census tract that includes the downtown historic district, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

Only one citizen, Rupert Farley, spoke in favor of ADUs on Tuesday evening. He said he was surprised by how many of the speakers seemed to be in favor of “government overreach.”

“I haven’t heard one person since this whole thing started telling me of any hardships that have been imposed as a result of ADUS,” he said. “It’s a very minor request you’re making with this ordinance.”

Council clerk Tonya Lacey read one letter in support of ADUs from the Arlington-based Institute for Justice, a nonprofit law firm that works to protect property rights.

“The ordinance will give people more freedom to use their property in a way that will help them support themselves and their family without negatively affecting neighborhoods,” the letter stated.

Though the majority of speakers and letters on Tuesday were in opposition to the ADU ordinance, council members noted that they have heard from many who support it.

But Duffy said Tuesday that it’s clear his attempt at a compromise “hasn’t been successful.”

“I think we have bigger fish to fry in the city and so I’m prepared to move on,” he said. “Let’s keep this energy going around things we can agree on and build consensus on.”

Devine also said that she felt she could no longer support the ordinance.

“At this time, and after very careful consideration and listening, I’m not in favor of moving forward,” she said.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw voted against the ordinance in July and said she would be consistent with her vote.

“I really struggled with this, but I can’t support it at this time,” she said.

Councilors Jason Graham, Jon Gerlach and Charlie Frye voted in favor of the ordinance.

“As a local government, it is our job to explore housing options,” Frye said. “There are a lot of people who could benefit from this ... I’ve seen people change their minds about it based on their family’s need.”

Graham, who has been Council’s most vocal proponent of ADUs, said his only goal has been to provide creative housing options and “open the doors for more people to enjoy the (city) lifestyle that we get to enjoy today.”

“I deeply hope that this city can open its doors to as many people as it possibly can, because we have something special,” he said. “I feel it is our responsibility to share that with others, because that love can only grow. It is not a pie with limited pieces. It is something that grows over time.”

Gerlach also said he was “strongly” in support of the ADU ordinance, which he said would enable aging in place.

“Aging in place is such a private matter within a family. You want your parents to age with dignity and independence,” he said. “We’re only talking about allowing a fully functional kitchen by right. If we can help just a few people age in place, it’s worth doing.”

A lawyer who works in estate planning, Gerlach addressed what he described as a “misunderstanding” about LLCs on the part of the Neighborhood Coalition and affiliated speakers.

“An LLC is a form of ownership. If you’re in business renting apartments, you are not going to put a tenant in an ownership position,” he said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Gerlach also noted that Virginia is “a strong property rights state” and said he is “shocked at how much people are willing to let the government control these highly personal decisions.”