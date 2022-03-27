Proposed budget for Caroline County includes level-funding for schools

Caroline County Public Schools would receive level funding next fiscal year under the budget proposed last week by County Administrator Charles Culley.

Culley is recommending a local transfer of $15.3 million to the school division in his budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1—the same amount the schools received in the current fiscal year and about $1 million less than the schools requested.

Superintendent Sarah Calveric in her budget proposal asked for the new revenue in order to implement a 3% cost-of-living increase to all school division salaries.

Culley said he is recommending level funding because of the increased amount the school division is expected to receive from the state—an estimated $35.4 million, as compared to $29.8 million received from the state in the current fiscal year.

“The school budget is proposed to increase over 7 percent without any increase in local funds,” Culley said in an email Thursday.

Calveric said in her budget presentation to the School Board last month that increased state funding will allow the division to give all employees a 7 percent raise, but noted that will not move Caroline out of 14th place in a salary comparison of 16 regional school divisions.

A 7% raise plus the 3% cost-of-living increase would equate to a 10% raise and would “begin to move the needle” in terms of making the school division’s salaries more competitive, Calveric said in an interview Friday.

“Because the county has an influx of property tax and other resources, and we have an influx of state money, we felt like this would be the year to join forces and really make a dent in our recruitment and retention,” she said.

During Culley’s budget presentation to the Caroline Board of Supervisors last week, supervisor Jeff Black asked why the decision was made to level-fund the schools, and noted that the county is expected to receive $2 million in new revenue from personal property taxes.

Black, who works as a teacher for Spotsylvania County, told The Free Lance–Star on Thursday that he “would like to see the 10 percent raise for teachers be a possibility.”

“A 10% raise would make them very competitive with surrounding jurisdictions,” he said.

Culley’s total proposed county budget for next fiscal year is $58.9 million, up 7% from the current year. The top three drivers of the increase are health insurance, a proposal to hire 19 new fire and rescue personnel, and a proposal to raise non-public safety salaries 5 percent or by a minimum of $1.50 per hour.

Culley is proposing no change to the real estate tax rate and to reduce the personal property tax rate from $3.80 to $3.50 per $100 of assessed value.

He is also proposing to get rid of a $30 vehicle license fee.

Calveric said that if the county either kept that fee or maintained the personal property tax level instead of reducing it, that revenue could support the school staff cost of living increases or a proposed renovation of the HVAC system at Caroline Middle School—a capital improvement request that was also not included in the county’s budget, she said.

There will be a public hearing on the budget at a Board of Supervisors meeting on April 12.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.