A plan for a secondary road project in Thornburg has been detoured as property owners continue to cry foul while Spotsylvania County officials struggle to find a solution—and a justification for the proposed changes.
The issue came to a head again on Tuesday, just more than a month after a June Board of Supervisors meeting during which property owners asked questions about the proposed changes to the Route 2092 project.
The road project that was added to the Mudd Tavern Road widening work, which is federally funded, as a way to improve traffic flow and access to businesses. A local project paid with county funds but administered by the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 2092 was originally planned to connect South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. It would run parallel and include a connection to Mudd Tavern Road.
County officials have said the change to the project—the elimination of a roundabout and a section of Route 2092, effectively severing the road in the middle—was suggested because of a $1.5 million increase tied to right-of-way acquisition.
On Tuesday, after six people spoke against the proposed change and board discussion, the supervisors voted 6–0 (Deborah Frazier was not present) to separate the projects. That is supposed to allow the Mudd Tavern Road project to proceed while the county considers options for the Route 2092 project.
Both projects were set to be advertised in August or September.
Property owners have told supervisors the changes hurt access to their businesses or land and they didn’t sell property for a right of way only to have the plan changed after the fact.
Some of those property owners also believe county officials are acting in bad faith and not being honest about the reason for the change. One of those property owners, who is still negotiating with VDOT for right of way, thinks county officials want to change the project to avoid her property.
Well-known Fredericksburg businessman Joe Wilson, who owns 3.4 vacant acres along the proposed road, seem flabbergasted by the county’s interest in changing the plan when he spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.
He told the board the change would ruin access to his land. He also said the proposed change runs contrary to the reason for building the road—to create better traffic flow in an area some board members have described to him as “the jewell in the crown for Spotsylvania.”
“I can’t believe we’re here for $1.5 million,” he said. “That’s a drop in the bucket” in the county budget.
“Economically, it makes no sense,” he added before offering to loan $1.5 million to the county himself, “at 2 percent interest.”
Thornburg Storage owner Dennis Ocasio brought a box to Tuesday’s meeting, telling supervisors it contained documents for a lawsuit. He said the changes would impact access to his business and would not help with traffic flow.
“Where are the vehicles going to go?” He said. “The thru-way was promised to us.”
Ocasio said county officials are being “retaliatory and malicious” against a property owner, and the proposed change was geared to avoid that property.
“This is not fair,” he said.
He was referring to Kim Kincheloe, a co-owner of a pair of 22-acre parcels along with her brother and others.
She also has claimed—during public time at board meetings and in interviews with The Free Lance–Star—that county officials are not being honest about the real reason they want the changes made.
Kincheloe singled out Supervisor Kevin Marshall as she spoke during Tuesday’s meeting against the proposed changes, saying he told her in March that the change would happen.
“Remember that?” she asked, adding that she also had a recording of a meeting between county and VDOT officials during which the county showed its intent to make changes to avoid the property she co-owns.
Kincheloe obtained the recording of the June 4 virtual meeting and other documents related to the project through a Freedom of Information request and shared it with the FLS.
In a May 7 internal email, VDOT Fredericksburg District preliminary planning manager Michelle Shropshire laid out the department’s “talking points” in relation to the county’s request to stop work on the project, which was requested on April 30.
Shropshire wrote that the proposed change likely would delay both projects by two years, cost another $500,000 to re-do the plans and possibly have “negative impact on right of way acquisitions and costs.”
Also highlighted among the “cons” in the email was the elimination of traffic “circulation” Route 2092 would have created for the area and the fact that the change “differs significantly” from the perception of the public and property owners.
Shropshire also wrote that the original approval, and funding, was based on both projects being completed together.
During the June 4 meeting, Shropshire reiterated to county officials those and other issues involved with the proposed changes to the project. County Administrator Ed Petrovitch, Assistant Administrator Bonnie Jewel and Assistant Director of Transportation Planning Paul Angello were among five Spotsylvania officials taking part in the meeting.
Petrovitch opened the meeting by saying the cost for the project had increased and the county wanted changes,citing rising costs of property acquisition and “potential budget overruns because of design.” He also asked if the changes could be made without impacting ... or having a very minimal impact on the Kincheloe property.”
County officials gave no reason for avoiding the Kincheloe property and the reason hasn’t been addressed publicly.
Shropshire said VDOT had “some concerns” with right-of-way agreements and negotiations for the current plans, explaining that there could be “some additional liabilities” legally, which could lead to increased costs.
Petrovitch said the county believed the changes would still lead to a savings.
When questioned about the potential two-year delay, Shropshire seemed to grow frustrated, saying the projects were ready to be advertised for construction, not paused for a redesign that would take them back to the beginning.
Another VDOT official noted that avoiding the Kincheloe property as suggested would cut off access to Thornburg Storage.
Agnello then suggested another adjustment that also would avoid the Kincheloe property. Shropshire said it would require a new street for just one access point, something VDOT doesn’t do.
Angello continued addressing the point of avoiding the property, to which Shropshire responded with some advice.
“I will caution everyone: just trying to avoid one particular property owner violates many federal regulations. So we need to be very careful about how this gets presented,” she said. “I understand how we want to proceed with the project, but if it gives the appearance that you’re solely changing the project to avoid one property owner, that can create a whole other set of issues from the federal perspective.”
Another county official asked a question about access to the storage facility. The meeting ended shortly thereafter.
In an interview, Kincheloe said the county has failed to provide a clear reason for increased costs on the project. She said she thinks county officials are pushing for the change to put pressure on her in a different negotiation involving other property she co-owns, but she would not say more.
She also was critical of Marshall wearing two hats—as a supervisor and as business development manager in the county’s Economic Development Office—saying he has a conflict of interest in this case.
Kincheloe said she is dismayed by the county’s approach as she has worked with many officials and supervisors over the years. She added that the proposed change is not only bad for her and her fellow property owners, but it also ruins the road project.
“Nothing is making sense,” she said. “It’s a road to nowhere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.