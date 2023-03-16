Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody said the proposed city budget for the next fiscal year is balanced and represents a “responsible spending plan while looking towards the city’s future.”

“In short, the fiscal year 2024 recommended budget continues to prioritize public safety, our schools, the environment, our residents and workforce, while meeting the needs of a growing community,” Baroody told City Council members Tuesday night.

But the proposed budget that begins July 1 reflects increased projections in consumption-related taxes, including sales tax, meals tax, lodging tax, admissions tax and business license tax. The proposal also includes a 2-cent increase per $100 of assessed real estate value.

As presented Tuesday, if Baroody’s proposed budget is passed by City Council in late June, that 2-cent real estate tax increase would move Fredericksburg’s existing real estate tax rate from 86 cents per $100 of assessed real estate value to 88 cents, an increase Baroody said would add about $915,000 to the city’s revenue coffers.

“There is also a recommended lodging tax rate increase from 6% to 8%, estimated to generate an additional $560,000,” Baroody said.

The city’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget of $120,552,445 is an increase of $5.5 million from this year’s budget that expires June 30. Although Baroody told City Council the proposed budget highlights big projects in the city, smaller projects to make the city a better place to live, work and play will not be overlooked in the coming fiscal year.

“Your parks department has dozens of smaller projects funded in fiscal year 2024 that put appropriate attention to the our trails, tennis courts updates, Buffet Pool enhancements, court updates at W.L Harris Park, installation of Riverfront Park bathrooms, among many others,” Baroody said.

Baroody said the city was awarded more than $40 million in grants over the last several years that directly supported the city’s wastewater treatment plant rebuild. He said the city recently submitted another $5 million request for continued work at the same facility.

“This project will also qualify for as much as $54 million in grants from Virginia Water Quality Improvement Fund sources,” he said.

Some of the line items found in the city’s proposed $75.4 million Capital Improvement Plan include $28 million for public safety, $21.8 million for public facilities, $14 million for public works and $9.5 million for schools. Baroody said details of the capital improvement plan for city water and the wastewater treatment plant will be presented in one of the upcoming budget work sessions scheduled in the weeks ahead of the new budget’s approval.

Baroody’s proposed budget also includes five new city employee positions along with converting one of those positions from part time to full time. Three of the new positions go to public safety, including additional firefighters and a new city position: deputy police chief.

The proposed spending plan also includes salary increases for city employees in the 5% and 10% range. Although Baroody said city employees are “the most valuable resource in moving the city ahead successfully,” like many localities throughout the nation, the city has faced its share of recruiting and retention challenges.

“This past week for example, the city was advertising for more than 25 open positions,” Baroody said.

Six work sessions on the city’s proposed budget are scheduled at City Hall in the coming weeks. One will be held March 21 at 6 p.m., followed by another work session March 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

On April 4, City Council members will meet jointly with city school representatives for a budget work session at the Walker–Grant Center at 6 p.m., followed by another work session at City Hall on April 11 at 5:30 p.m. A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held April 18 at 7 p.m., and a final budget work session is scheduled for April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

“The community is strongly encouraged to participate in this process,” Baroody said. “I personally welcome any questions related to this recommendation.”

In early February, Fredericksburg public school’s Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Brody presented the city school’s proposed budget for fiscal 2024 to the School Board. That budget has a $56.9 million operating budget and is $3.1 million more than the current school budget. The budget also proposes a $734,500 increase in funding from the city.

Baroody said City Council must adopt the new budget for city schools by May 15 and the remainder of the city budget by June 30.

To view the city’s recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1, and for more details on budget work sessions and other meetings, visit fredericksburgva.gov/258/Budget.